Your daily horoscope: November 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Uranus, planet of upheaval, is strong on your birthday this year, so you will face situations that require you to live by your wits, especially on the work front where changes are imminent. Ultimately all change is good change, so be brave and be bold.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

One of the very best times of the year for you begins tomorrow when the sun moves in your favour. If nothing else you will notice that those vague worries you had about this and about that quickly disappear. They were, after all, really about nothing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Once again certain individuals seem determined to avoid giving you a straight answer to the simplest of questions. It may be annoying but chances are they really don’t know the answer and hounding them about it won’t do any good.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to be more open about your feelings. If you can let others know how much you care it will make so many other things much easier. They find it hard enough to read your mind, so how can you expect them to know what’s in your heart?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Little things can mean a lot and something small scale and seemingly trivial will take on meaning out of all proportion to its size today. Don’t ignore it or try to pass responsibility to someone else – the universe wants you to take care of it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

One of the most promising times of the year is about to begin and if you are to make the most of it the first thing you must do is put the past firmly behind you. Forget about getting even with people – your task now is to get ahead.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will get the chance to prove your critics wrong today, but is it worth the effort? The planets suggest you will do better in the long-term if you focus on what is of true significance now, and petty feuds are not remotely important.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Very soon you will be able to go where you want to go and do what you want to do, but for the time being you should take it easy and conserve your energy and resources. Timing is everything and the right time is not quite yet.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your view of reality may have become a bit distorted in recent weeks but what happens over the next few days will make it abundantly clear where you went wrong and why. Don’t be angry with yourself – even Scorpios go astray occasionally.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have put yourself to the test in recent weeks and no doubt come through with flying colours. The sun’s move into your sign tomorrow marks the start of a major new phase, one in which what you learned from those tests makes a huge difference.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There will be times over the next few days when you require nothing more than to be left alone – which, inevitably, means everyone will want to get close to you. Find a way to cut yourself off that does not offend too many people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If a project you have been working on has not reached the stage you hoped it would reach by now don’t force it. Today’s sun-Uranus link warns if you try too hard you could end up breaking something. There will be other opportunities to complete it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have not given much thought to your status in recent months then what occurs over the next few days will nudge you to start thinking about it. How could you benefit the world by improving your position in it? Think about it, then act.

Discover more about yourself at sally brompton.com