Your daily horoscope: November 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may seem laidback and easygoing to some but your fire sign nature means you want to get on in the world. You can be a mover and shaker over the coming 12 months but you must do so on your own terms. Don’t compromise your principles for profit.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have been held back from doing what you wanted to do by people who lack your vision and guts but that is no longer an excuse. As from today the universe is very much on your side again, so get your act together and make things happen.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What you choose to focus on today will become the theme of the next four weeks or so, so choose with care. Also, if you are trying to raise money the best way to do it is to appeal to people who share your overall aims. Ignore everyone else.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As the sun moves into your opposite sign of Sagittarius today you must expect the balance of power to shift in favour of partners and colleagues. If they want to throw their weight around a bit that’s okay – it will simply make you look more mature.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Leave nothing to chance today and over the weekend. Make sure you are on top of whatever it is you are working on and make doubly sure there are no stray details that might trip you up later on. Maintaining your focus is essential, especially at work.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Recent events may have been a bit of a trial but now the sun is moving in your favour again you can expect the pressure to ease a little. Forget about what went wrong and focus only on what you intend to do right over the next few weeks.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may want nothing more than to retreat from the world and hope that all the bad things go away, but they won’t. You were not put on Earth to close your eyes and ears to injustice, you were put here to make a difference. So make it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your mind may be full of good ideas but how many are of a practical nature? The time has come to choose a single goal and focus on it to the exclusion of everything else. Only when it is reached should you move on to something else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun leaves your sign today and you should wish it a fond farewell. The efforts you have made in recent weeks have had their desired effect and it won’t be long before you see the benefits, some of which are sure to be financial.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There have been times of late when it seemed as if up was down and down was up, but those times are over. The sun’s move into your sign today marks the start of a phase in which you can see clearly what needs to be done. So do it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Under no circumstances should you blame yourself for what has gone wrong either in your personal life or in your career. Sometimes things just happen for no reason, so get over it and move on. And try looking at life from a more positive perspective.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will find it easy to get along with all sorts of people today but that does not mean you should try to be friends with everyone. If you spread yourself too thin you may end up making no impression at all, so choose your friends – and enemies – carefully.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means pursue your own objectives but be aware that those you live and work with may have very different goals. If your aims and their aims are at odds with each other you may need to keep a safe distance between you, at least for now.

