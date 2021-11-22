Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s time to come off the fence and commit yourself to a cause that can make the world a better place. But you also need to remember that people who disagree with your views are not “bad” or “evil”. What the world really needs is more mutual respect.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

One of the best times of the year begins today – for you at least – and if you are ready and willing to take risks there is no limit to what you can accomplish. Do only what feels right for you though, not what feels right for other people.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may feel as if you are being left out of things today, at work and socially, but there is no need to get paranoid and believe you are being sidelined. Others may not require your input now but they will do later on when the going gets tough.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must take the needs of partners and loved ones more seriously now the sun is moving into your opposite sign. Like it or not you can’t always go your own way and do your own thing, and that will apply doubly over the next few weeks.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets indicate you will gain more, personally and professionally, if you go with the flow between now and the end of the month. The more you try to seize control and direct events the less likely it is your efforts will succeed. Relax – life isn’t a contest.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

All those challenges you’ve been dealing with have toughened you up, and they have also made you appreciate the good things in life, of which there will be plenty coming your way over the next few days. Enjoy yourself with a clear conscience.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You’ll have no choice but to put your wants and desires on hold and do what you can to help loved ones over the next 24 hours. Their needs are far greater than your needs, so find out what’s ailing them, then get them through the crisis safely.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have been at the mercy of events in recent weeks but as from today you will be back in control. Social and travel plans you had to put on hold can now be brought to life again, so get out there and make your presence known.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Just because the sun moves out of your birth sign today does not mean you have to slow down. On the contrary, as Mars remains in your sign well into December you will push yourself as hard as ever. That’s great, but don’t be reckless with money!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun enters your sign today and a new solar year gets underway, but before you start changing things left, right and center you must finish a project that is more than halfway to completion. You’ve got the energy to end it successfully, so get it done.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The next few weeks may turn out to be the most important time of the year for you. Turn your back on what people in the world at large expect of you and focus only on the needs and desires that come from within. Let your soul guide you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Group activities should go well now the sun is moving into the friendship area of your chart, but they will go even better if you can get past the idea that you have to be top dog in everything you do. Encourage others to take the lead sometimes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Pisces has a reputation as a sign that is not much concerned with professional ambition, but now the Sun is moving into the career area of your chart that won’t be true in the slightest. Demand to be recognized for who you are and what you can do.

