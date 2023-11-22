Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You enjoy being challenged and with Mars and Pluto, your ruler, linked on your birthday the year ahead will be full of them. No matter what your age or social position may be you can and you will overcome those challenges and make a great life for yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will have one of those “lightbulb moments” today as an idea goes from big to huge in the depths of your mind. Don’t allow less adventurous types to talk you out of your dream – you have the power and the passion to make it happen.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t be alarmed if you suddenly seem less interested in the world at large and start pondering the deeper meaning of life. Time spent alone today will not be time wasted – in fact it may turn out to be a massively profitable investment.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to get past the idea that to be successful you must not only do better than your rivals but also hold them down so you can rise higher. If fame and fortune are what you crave you will more likely find them working alongside other people.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have acted on impulse and got away with it on numerous occasions over the past few weeks but now the sun is changing signs you need to be more careful. Plan your moves well in advance and only take action when the time is right.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart today will sweep away recent setbacks and make it so much easier to enjoy life again. Creatively and romantically this is your time of year, so set your sights high, then go even higher!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There may be times over the next few days when you feel out of touch with what is going on in the world but there is no need to worry about it. This is a transitory stage that will soon morph into something much more to your liking.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to stick your nose in someone else’s business today but that could turn out to be a very big mistake. They may be a friend but they won’t appreciate you rooting around in their dirty laundry. Would you if the roles were reversed?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to get serious about your cashflow situation and the sun’s move into the financial area of your chart today will focus your attention on where you most need to make savings. Don’t worry, you’ll still have enough money to enjoy yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun moves into your sign today where it joins Mercury, planet of the mind. One of the most important times of the year, maybe any year, is about to begin, so prepare yourself mentally, emotionally and physically. It’s going to be a crazy ride!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Promise yourself this very moment that no matter what happens today you won’t take any of it personally, not even when it is clearly aimed straight at you. Build a protective mental shield around you that no one has the power to demolish.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Friendships will become even more important to you as the sun moves in your favour and one particular friendship, most likely with someone in a position of power, will encourage you to thrive. You need other people, and they need you too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Praise will come at you from every direction today and each and every word of it will be thoroughly deserved. Just be careful that all those fine words don’t turn your head a bit so you start believing you are better than other people.

