Your daily horoscope: November 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As you were born on the cusp of two signs you sometimes find it hard deciding what it is you want from life. However, the events of the past 12 months have pointed you firmly in one particular direction. Don’t hesitate over the next 12 months – go for it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As the sun moves into the most adventurous area of your chart today it won’t be long before you find a new sense of direction and a new motivation. Most importantly, you will no longer allow minor doubts and fears to hold you back. Get going Aries!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The most important thing now is that you make sure those who have been holding you back know that as from today you intend to call the shots, at least as far as your own affairs are concerned. And don’t just say it Taurus – mean it!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do you act on what common sense tells you or do you act on what other people tell you? It must, of course, be the former, although that does not mean you should not take the views of partners into account. Just don’t let them count too much.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As the sun changes signs today you will feel a new sense of urgency, especially where your work is concerned. However, it would be a mistake to just throw yourself at life any old how. What’s your plan? If you don’t have one, then get one!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun’s move into your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius today marks the start of one of the best times of the year for you. Over the next three or four weeks you will get several opportunities to do amazing things. Make good use of them all.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some kind of upset or upheaval is likely either today or tomorrow, most likely on the home front, but try not to think of it as bad news. The fact is that things do need to change, maybe quite radically, so be thankful and be ready to act.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

According to the planets you may come into money over the next few days, but they also warn that what you gain could be lost in an instant if you don’t impose some financial self-control on yourself. “Easy come, easy go” is not a great philosophy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun now moves into the area of your chart that governs what you own and earn and the very first thing you need to do is to draw up a profit and loss account for the past few weeks. You may need to plug some financial gaps.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your luck is very much on the turn now the sun is moving into your own sign but don’t get carried away. The fact is you rarely get something for nothing in life, so look ahead and make plans – and make sure they are plans that will work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your confidence may dip a little today but it’s nothing to be worried about. It’s quite natural at this time of year, as the sun begins its journey through the most sensitive area of your chart, to feel a bit down. You’ll bounce back though – you always do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will be in the mood to start something new today but if you are smart you will wait until the beginning of next week before making concrete plans. Tomorrow’s full moon could be a disruptive influence, so don’t tie yourself down just yet.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The time has come to let those you live and work with – especially the latter – know where you are coming from and where you intend to go between now and the end of the year. Don’t let anyone undermine your ambitions. Be positive Pisces!

