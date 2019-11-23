 Skip to main content

Your daily horoscope: November 23

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not everyone will approve of what you choose to do over the coming year – but that won’t bother you one little bit. In fact you will rather enjoy upsetting people who, in your opinion, are too set in their ways. Be a catalyst for change. And have fun!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Recent weeks have seen a dip in your confidence and you have been reluctant to put yourself out there in case things went wrong. Now the sun is moving through one of the more active areas of your chart that should be less of a problem – so shine!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone you have feelings for seems to be paying more attention to others than they are to you it’s quite likely you’ll get jealous. Don’t let it show though. Act as if you are having a great time without them, and soon they will come running back.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are not in a position where you can take the lead, and you have no intention of following others just because they say you should, which leaves you in limbo. But that’s okay. If nothing else your lack of activity will give you more time to think.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Practical issues of one sort or another will take up a large chunk of your time this weekend, but don’t use that as an excuse to avoid emotional matters that need to be dealt with. Remind someone you love just how much you care for them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23:

You have done more than enough for other people and now it is time to do something purely for yourself. Creatively and romantically this is one of the very best times of the year, so give of your best and you will get the best in return.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun’s journey through one of the more emotional areas of your chart over the next few weeks will throw up all sorts of challenges, but they won’t cause too much grief so long as you stay calm and think and act in a logical manner. You can do that.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Find ways to relax this weekend. You have been on the go so much in recent weeks that you may have forgotten how important it is to stand back from life occasionally and just “be” rather than “do”. What will it all matter 100 years from now?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to buzz around trying to get 10 things done in the time it takes most people to do just one. The goals you are aiming for are goals you have set for yourself and you can reset them any time you please. Do less but do better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have now embarked on a new solar year and the sun in your sign over the next four weeks means you have every intention of making it the best one ever. Start slowly though. Set yourself targets you can reach and work towards them sensibly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You tend to get your way through sheer force of personality but over the next few days you may find that approach no longer works for you, at least to the extent it once did. A more nuanced approach is needed, one where subtlety is more important than strength.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The only thing that has been holding you back is the fear that if you take a chance you may mess it up and look silly. The sooner you get past that negative attitude the better. Believe in yourself and go for it 100 per cent this weekend.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun’s move into the career area of your chart urges you to think big and believe that you have what it takes to be the best at what you do. An ambition that up until now has been just a dream could very soon be your reality.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

