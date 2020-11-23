Your daily horoscope: November 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try not to become obsessive about an issue that means a lot to you. It may be important on a social or political level but more important still is that you find time to appreciate the good things in life, of which there are plenty. Worry less, smile more.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This should be a very good week for you. With the sun moving through your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius it’s almost as if you can go anywhere and do anything and expect to get away with it. But take note of that word “almost” – you’re NOT invincible.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You could come into money this week and if you do you must be sensible about how you use it. Fortunately you are not the sort to go on a spree just because there’s a few extra dollars in your pocket. Save that cash for a rainy day.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Leave partners and loved ones in no doubt as to what you are up to over the next 24 hours. If they know why you are taking certain decisions they will be less likely to make a fuss about it, even if they do not entirely approve. Communication is essential.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be careful what you allow yourself to think today, because your mind is a powerful tool and what you imagine now could so easily be your reality tomorrow. If you can be positive in thought, word and deed the universe will find ways to reward you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If there is something you need and you know someone who can give it to you then approach them right away. At this time of year especially you will find that others are very open to giving you a helping hand – maybe even for free.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are some strong emotions in the air at the moment and you need to be careful not to let your feelings get the better of you. Your sign is supposed to be careful and analytical, so get a grip on yourself and stay in control at all times.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t be shy about letting people know what you think of them this week – which is fine if they are in your good books but it could get messy if they fall out of favor. Try to be a bit less critical and a lot more forgiving.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t let friends or colleagues persuade you to risk your hard-earned cash on projects you don’t know much about. Also, anyone who says you need to prove your affection by spending big money on them is not a real friend or lover.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Now the sun is moving through your sign no effort will be too much for you. If you can narrow down your aims to just two or three things and stay focused on those for the next few weeks it could be one of the best times ever.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem to know instinctively that what you are being told by a friend or colleague either isn’t true or has been skewed in some way to hide something they don’t want the world to know. For you that’s as good as an invitation. Find out what it is!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is a good time to reach out to someone you have not seen in a while. Don’t worry that it is so long since you last spoke that conversation might be a bit strained – on the contrary, you’ll have so much to say you won’t want to stop!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is a good time to make friends with well-connected people, the kind who can help you get on in the world. The best way to get noticed is to do something creative, something that shows you have ideas of your own. They want to be impressed.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com