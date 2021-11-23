Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The challenges you will face over the next 12 months will be the kind of challenges you have faced many times before, though in a slightly different guise. Not only did you survive those challenges but you thrived – and you’ll thrive even more this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can accomplish a great deal now the sun is moving through one of the most dynamic areas of your chart, but you will achieve more in the long term if you think before you act. What are your major goals? How are you going to reach them?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Trust your instincts to the letter today. No matter how must others may tell you that you should be doing this or you should be doing that you must ignore it all and move only in the direction your inner voice is pointing you. You already know the way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will have a lot on your plate over the next few days dealing with the needs of partners and loved ones, but you must make time for fun activities as well. The biggest laughs will come when you involve like-minded friends in your social plans.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be eager to get out and about and get things done but a little bit of extra planning now could save a lot of trouble later on. Work-related matters won’t run as smoothly as you had hoped, so make those your focus for the time being.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are the sort of Leo who honestly believes you know better than most other people you will get the chance to prove it over the next few days. Don’t do it all on your own though – work closely with people who share your exceptionally high standards.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s time to get serious about an issue that has been keeping you awake at night. Face up to what is bothering you and be ruthlessly honest with yourself about why it’s gone wrong and what needs to be done to put it right. Then do it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Everyone needs a helping hand now and again and the current cosmic picture suggests you need it more than most. Don’t be embarrassed to ask friends and family members for assistance over the next 24 hours – they will be happy to help you smile again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s been the case of late that just about everything you asked for was given to you. That phase is now ending but if you make a conscious effort to believe that your run of good fortune will continue then most likely it will. Your mind creates your reality.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

So many things will go right for you now the Sun is moving through your sign and what you dream about over the next few days will no longer be a dream come the end of the year. What do you want most from life? Make it your own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have never been afraid to take on responsibility but so many people are heaping so much work on your shoulders at the moment that you must call a halt. You’ll be no use to anyone if you burn yourself out, so throw some work back at them!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You’ve worked amazingly hard and made sacrifices above and beyond the call of duty in recent weeks and now you deserve some “me time”. But you will only get it if you resolutely refuse to take on any more tasks for other people. Learn to say “no”.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must find the courage to confront someone who has been giving you a hard time. You may not want to make a scene but the planets warn if you don’t put your foot down now they will be on your case indefinitely. Where’s your fighting spirit?

