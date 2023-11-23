Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Saturn’s influence on your birthday means you will have your work cut out trying to convince loved ones that what is good for you will be good for them as well. So don’t bother. Just do it and watch their attitude change when it all comes together.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Indulge yourself today, treat yourself to something good. And if that something good is what others say is bad for you it will taste all the sweeter. You have no time for killjoys, the kind of people who love to say “no” to everything.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will get the chance to shine very soon but for now you have to accept that certain paths are blocked and you must bide your time until they are clear again. The short-term wait may actually do you some long-term good.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With the sun in your opposite sign at odds with Saturn today you will find yourself having to deal with people whose outlook is more rigid than your own. They may have the power to slow you down but they will never have the power to stop you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you act as if you cannot fail over the next 24 hours you will impress exactly the kind of people whose support you are going to need to ensure your efforts are successful. Sometimes it is all about appearances and this is one of those times.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be impatient to push ahead with a project that is close to your heart but today’s sun-Saturn link urges you to slow down and think it through in more detail. Today is the first day of the rest of your life but it’s not the only day.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The message of the stars today is that you need to take responsibility for your own decisions and actions. It may be easy enough to blame other people for delays and cancellations but the truth is you are more a victim of haste than of circumstance.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no need to feel worried by all the changes taking place around you. On the contrary, you should be pleased that the old ways are being broken up as it frees space for creative people, such as yourself, to thrive. Embrace the future!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You should know by now that it is a waste of time trying to explain your motives and methods to people who are ill-equipped to understand. Put your own needs first, do what has to be done and don’t worry about it for even a moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more others tell you that certain things cannot be accomplished the more determined you must be to show them they can. This is your time of year Sag and anything and everything will become possible for you over the next few weeks.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you require assistance from a friend or work colleague today you are more likely to get it if you offer them something in return. You may not entirely agree with their aims and ambitions but what makes you think they agree with your own?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You just know that something special is going to happen but what you don’t know is whether it will be especially good or especially bad. Don’t worry. Even if to begin with it is not to your liking you will soon see that it benefits you hugely.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What occurs over the next 24 hours may surprise you but the fact is it has been heading your way for quite some time. Maybe you missed the signs. Maybe you deliberately closed your eyes to them. Whatever the reason you must deal with it now.

