Your daily horoscope: November 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Neptune link on your birthday will give your imaginative powers a boost, but you must make sure that the things you dream of can also be brought down to Earth and made use of in practical ways. Strive to turn dreams into realities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A friend or work colleague will go out of their way to help you today and although you dislike being in anyone’s debt you must accept their assistance. If you need help of a financial nature you should ask for it – it’s highly unlikely they will say No.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Forget about all the things that have gone wrong in the past and start looking forward to all the things that will go right in the future. That applies especially to partnerships of both a personal and professional nature. You’re always among friends.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t worry too much about your duties and responsibilities, they can safely wait until another day, or even another week. The sun in your opposite sign of Sagittarius urges you to focus more on relationships, especially those of a romantic nature.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are feeling a little under the weather at the moment, physically or mentally, don’t let it get to you because this negative phase is only short-term. The best way to get back on top of things is to remind those you love how much you care.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you need to persuade someone to see things your way or do you a favour of some kind then today’s Mercury-Neptune link will help you. And if your efforts are not just for your own benefit but to assist others too they won’t dare refuse you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Sometimes you have to say things that you know others won’t much enjoy and that is the situation you appear to be in right now. Sugar-coat your words as much as you can but say what needs to be said and don’t leave anything out.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must not allow your financial situation to dictate what you can and cannot do. Even if cash is scarce at the moment you can, with a bit of imagination, find ways to get what you need. Ultimately, desire is more important than dollars.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mercury in your sign links with Neptune today, so don’t be surprised if your mind comes up with some rather weird and wonderful ideas. Don’t be too eager to put those ideas into effect though. Life could look very different come the end of the week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The most important thing now is that you adjust the way you interact with others on a one-to-one level. Some people can be very difficult to get along with but the planets promise if you make the effort today the rewards will be worth it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Ignore those who disagree with you and carry on doing what you know in your heart of hearts to be correct. No one has the right to insist that you change your ways just to please them – and you’ve never been the “pleasing” sort anyway!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something you have been worrying about for ages will change in ways you had not anticipated and before the day is over the fear will be gone. One of the good things about life is that nothing stays the same for long – and people themselves are always changing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you are on the move today your path should be smooth but you may also find that it deviates a bit from the route you had planned to take. That’s okay. In fact it’s good. Let the universe guide your footsteps – it knows where you need to go.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com