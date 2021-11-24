Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will come to terms with some harsh realities over the next 12 months, not least of which is the fact that the world does not revolve around you. Interestingly, once you recognize what your limits are you will quite easily find ways to get round them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There will be times today when it feels as if you’ve been caught between a rock and a hard place but all you can do is make a decision and stick with it, right or wrong. With mind planet Mercury moving in your favor it will probably be right.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t be in the mood to make much of an effort today, and that’s fine, but your rivals will pull ahead of you if you decide to ease up a bit. You can, of course, catch up with them again later but it will take some serious effort.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You’ve had your suspicions about certain people for quite some time and now that Mercury, your ruler, is joining the sun in the partnership area of your chart you will discover how accurate those suspicions were. It’s not often you judge people incorrectly.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The wheel of fortune will turn in your favor again very soon but over the next few days you will have to accept that other people are making the running and all you can do is follow. Get into a steady stride and make sure you stay the pace.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your options have been somewhat restricted in recent weeks but now the cosmic picture has changed dramatically and you are in control of your destiny again. You’ll have a lot of fun over the next few days but don’t go mad. Even a Leo has limits!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You cannot give more than you’ve got, so if you feel you are about to run out of puff then slow down and catch your breath. You’ve done more than your share of the heavy lifting in recent weeks, so be kind to yourself. It’s your responsibility.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Tough decisions come naturally to you and that’s just as well because you will need to let someone know that you are through wasting your time and energy on them. If they can’t be bothered to help themselves, why on earth should you bother with them?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What seems like a trivial matter to you may be hugely important to a friend or family member, so try not to be dismissive of their fears. If you don’t take their feelings into account it could do your relationship a lot of harm, so show some sensitivity!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t worry if life has been a bit tame for your tastes of late because things are sure to pick up quickly over the next few days. With Mercury joining the Sun in your sign there’s only one speed you’ll be travelling at from now on – flat out!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be eager to cut out of your life all those things that no longer serve a purpose but don’t go to extremes. If you throw out something big today you may need it again tomorrow or the day after, so think carefully before you act.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are trying too hard to solve a problem that will most likely resolve itself if you leave it alone. This is one of those occasions when you should let other people take the lead – and if they decide to do nothing, that’s what you must do as well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you are on the move today the more likely it is you will meet someone who can be of use to you in your career. Life’s movers and shakers rarely stay in one place for long and you must learn from their example. Put yourself about.

