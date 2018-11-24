Your daily horoscope: November 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Sometimes it all gets a bit much and you wonder if maybe you would be happier with less in your life – less possessions, less people, less responsibilities. You’ll be feeling that way a lot over the coming year. Streamline your lifestyle as much as you can.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is potentially one of the best times of the year for you and you should already be feeling more confident about your prospects. Don't be afraid to express your opinions, however radical they might be. You are now in a position to change things.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Let friends and loved ones know if you want to be left alone this weekend. You like to be sociable, of course, but right now you want nothing more than to spend a bit of time by yourself. Your own good company is enough for now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Partnerships and relationships are more important than ever now, so if you have fallen out with someone close over the past few weeks now is the perfect time to kiss and make up. Even if the break wasn’t your fault, be the first to say “sorry”.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The old ways may be annoying but that does not mean you should throw the past in the garbage can and start again from scratch. If that is how you are feeling at the moment you need to get a grip on yourself. Evolution is better than revolution.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will soon recover from whatever shock yesterday’s full moon brought your way, but hopefully it will have reminded you never to take anything for granted. With that thought in mind, make the most of the good things that come your way this weekend.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your family must come first over the next 48 hours, even if you want nothing more than to pursue an aim or ambition that requires 100 per cent of your focus. Your work can wait but those you love cannot. Put feelings before fame and fortune.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A number of things that previously made no sense are beginning to fall into place and by the start of next week you should have a clear idea of what is going on and, more importantly, where you fit into the picture. Most likely right at the centre.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Friends and co-workers will offer to do things for you this weekend but if you are smart you will thank them and just do them yourself. You know from long experience that few people share either your drive or your quest for perfection.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will have a lot to say for yourself over the next 48 hours and not everyone will be happy about it. Will that worry you? Of course not. You have never been one to care much what other people think and you’re in no mood to change now!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This is a frustrating time for you in that there are so many things you want to do but you seem unable to get on with them. Perhaps you should take the cosmic hint and stop making plans and setting deadlines. You’re allowed to relax Capricorn!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The world needs people who are not afraid to speak up, and that means the world needs people like you. However, just because you have something to say does not mean it is correct. Try listening to alternative opinions. You may learn something.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must expect to be in the public eye more now that the sun is moving through the career area of your chart. That idea probably doesn’t excite you too much but if you put yourself about over the next few days the returns will be worth it.

