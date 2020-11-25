Your daily horoscope: November 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s not like you to get emotional but so many things are now going on in the world that you disapprove of that it’s acceptable – maybe even responsible – to let your anger show. But that anger needs to be directed. Join forces with those who share your concerns.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars in your sign means you can’t sit still for even a minute – you have to be out and about and doing things in the world. That’s great, but try to resist the temptation to do things for other people unless they have specifically asked you to.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A friend or colleague desperately needs your help and there is no way you will be able to misinterpret the signals they send in your direction. Drop what you are doing and ride to their rescue. The universe will rejoice at your generous nature.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Stop dreaming about what you would like to be doing and start doing it for real. Because Gemini is a sign of the mind you have a tendency to think too much, which sometimes prevents you from taking action. Don’t let that happen today.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Are you inspired by other people’s achievements, or do they daunt you? It’s most likely a bit of both but today you can and you must let the examples they set guide you. You can do what they have done, IF you choose to believe in yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You never like being predictable and today you will go out of your way to throw others off their stride by doing something that amazes and shocks. Even if you do it purely for fun it will remind people you should never be taken for granted.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The best things in life are free – true or false? At the moment it’s definitely true, at least for you, so if there is something you’ve set your heart on doing then do it and don’t count the cost. Chances are someone else will pick up the tab.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There could be some tension in your dealings with other people today, so promise yourself now that no matter what happens you will stay in control emotionally. Look on the bright side and take time to laugh, especially at those who think the sky is falling.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something or someone will knock you out of your stride today and make it hard for you to get your feet moving in the right direction again. But is there such a thing as a ‘right’ direction? Maybe you should take the hint and explore a new pathway.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun is empowering your sign and Mars in Aries gives you so much confidence and so much courage that as far as you are concerned there can be no limits. Just remember that does not apply to everyone. Some people are still scared of their own shadows.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone annoys you today you must summon up all your powers of self-control and simply refuse to let your anger show. According to the planets they are hoping and praying you will overreact, so it makes it easier to make you look bad.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means give your opinion when asked but bear in mind that not everyone is ready to hear what you consider to be the truth. Be honest at all times but don’t waste time trying to convert others to your point of view. You’re on different levels.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Put your own needs first and don’t let others try to make you feel bad by pointing out how lucky you are compared to other people. Maybe you are, but in the cosmic scheme of things so-called “luck” has little to do with it. It’s all about fate.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com