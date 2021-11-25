Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birthday chart reveals that you will have to choose between being a big fish in a small pond or a small fish in a big pond. As one of the zodiac’s Fire signs you will most likely go the big fish route – you wouldn’t want to go unnoticed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With the sun moving in your favour now you won’t hesitate to take a few risks, but you need to be aware that not everyone is as daring or dynamic as you. At some point today you may find you are taking those risks on your own.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone makes you the proverbial offer you can’t refuse today you must turn them down flat. No doubt they will be shocked when you refuse to take advantage of the opportunity they have given you but you can safely live without it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Push your suspicions aside and give those you are involved with on a personal level the benefit of the doubt. Having said that, you would also be wise to keep your money in your pocket as others will happily spend it all for you given the chance.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to get out of the rut you are in and that means doing something dramatic, but be careful you don’t jump from one deep hole straight into another. Do something different, something that really challenges you, but do it with care.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is shaping up to be one of the most successful times of the year and it’s more than likely that someone you meet on your travels will point you in a highly profitable new direction. Remind yourself though that it’s not all about money and power.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to pay attention to what is taking place in your private affairs, especially on the home front where a loved one may be less than happy with your attitude. Most likely it’s no more than a misunderstanding but it still needs to be dealt with.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more partners and colleagues try to persuade you with facts and figures today the more you will believe that something is not quite right, and your instincts are spot on. Find out what the whole story is before committing yourself financially and professionally.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Just because certain methods and routines worked well in the past does not guarantee they will work well in the future, so look ahead and try to find out what kind of approach will work best for you over the next few weeks. The effort will be worth it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With both the sun and Mercury moving through your sign you are determined to put your best foot forward and make sure important people know who you are and what you can do. Don’t try to do everything though – always put quality above quantity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can and you must make peace with someone you have clashed with in recent weeks. No doubt you had every reason to get upset but now you need to put it behind you and move forwards together. Neither of you will get far on your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This would be a good time to let partners and colleagues know that you are still part of the team and that you have no intention of going off on your own. Your ambitions and their ambitions are still very much on the same level, so stick together.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Friendships are always important to you but one or more of them could come under pressure today as work-related matters now take precedence. You may not feel good saying “no” to someone who wants to go out and party but it has to be done.

