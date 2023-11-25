Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The lesson you need to learn this year is that there is only so much you can do for other people. You cannot solve every little problem that friends and loved ones are confronted with and nor should you want to. They have their own lessons to learn.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you want to get a task completed you will need to get friends and colleagues involved because you won’t be able to do it on your own. You’ve done a great many things for other people in the past, so now let them do something for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You know how to control your emotions but there are times when you take self-control too far. A loved one would clearly like you to be more romantic toward them and you would be a fool not to respond. Tell them you love them and mean it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be under the impression that the more forceful you are when dealing with partners and colleagues the more you will accomplish and the more respect you will earn. That simply isn’t true. Friendly cooperation is the only key to success.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The luck factor that has been working in your favour in recent weeks is beginning to fade but there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Both at home and at work if you continue to act as if you cannot fail then almost certainly you won’t.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart will encourage you to do great things in the world but you must not lose sight of the fact that there will still be limits to what you can accomplish. You ignore that fact at your peril.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Upheavals on the home front are inevitable now and you are advised to just let them happen. The simple fact is the air needs to be cleared and even if it gets a bit heated for a while once everyone has said their piece there will be calm again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t shut yourself away from the world this weekend, get out there and get your message across. You have a huge amount of wisdom to offer and it would be selfish of you not to show people how to do more and how to do better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

After the many successes of the past few weeks it’s inevitable that you will now experience a failure or two but it’s nothing to worry about. Life moves in cycles and the current cycle is about consolidating your gains rather than adding to them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter how many times in the past your promises to do something amazing have come to nothing you WILL make it happen this time. Mars in your sign means you will go all out to make a success of your endeavors, starting this very weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem to have allowed certain anxieties to get the better of you and now you must get your head together and stop worrying for no good reason. What occurred in the past is over and done with – it’s only today and tomorrow that matter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Social activities will be a lot of fun this weekend but Saturn in the financial area of your chart warns you need to keep an eye on your spending. Even if you can afford to splash out on Champagne be smart and keep your cash in your pocket.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Are you expecting too much of yourself? According to the planets that may be the case, so curb your ambitions a touch and only pursue those goals you have a fair chance of reaching. You have nothing to prove, not even to yourself.

