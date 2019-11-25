Your daily horoscope: November 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is a fine line between being sure of yourself and being cocky and if you can keep just the right side of that line over the next few months you will accomplish some remarkable things. Be larger-than-life, but not so large that you put people off.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The approaching new moon in your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius makes this the ideal time to spread your wings and liven things up a bit. If you get the urge to travel don’t fight it – just go where the wanderlust takes you and enjoy every minute.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have never been the sort to cash in an investment too early and you are not about to start now. If you hold on to something of value a bit longer you may find that its worth soars. The markets are operating very much in your favour now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As tomorrow’s new moon falls in your opposite sign of Sagittarius it would be wise to accept a secondary position if that is all you are offered. You don’t have to be the one in the spotlight all the time – supporting roles are often important too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

However attractive a deal may seem there is danger you will agree to it too quickly, thus giving others the impression that they can easily offer you less in future. Hold out for more, even if you are quite happy with it. Always know your own worth.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your creative juices have started to stir and it won’t be long before you are deeply involved in an artistic project of some kind. Don’t try to keep your ideas to yourself though – get friends and family members involved. Their input could make a huge difference.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you have been trying to avoid dealing an emotional problem then tomorrow’s new moon will compel you to face up to it at last. Say what you have to say and do what you have do, and don’t worry that you might upset a few people.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There are so many cosmic influences working in your favour at the moment that you must take advantage of them. Above all this week you should be on the move. It would be a crime to stay at home and miss out on what’s going on in the world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A financial incentive of some kind will be offered to you over the next two or three days and while it may be attractive you must think carefully before you accept. Will what you are asked to do to earn the money fit in with your long-term plans?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Tomorrow’s new moon will give you the confidence to reach out and take what you most desire. If you are still unclear about what it is you should be aiming for then give it some serious thought over the next 24 hours. Don’t let indecision hold you back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You generally like to trust people but there are some individuals who set off mental alarms every time you have to deal with them. One such person needs to be watched very carefully today. Don’t give them a say in anything that is important to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are no longer willing to accept rules and regulations just because someone in a position of power says that you should. Good for you. But try not to make waves just for the fun of it over the next few days. Don’t just be rebellious – be constructive too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have not been getting the respect you deserve on the work front then by all means kick up a fuss. The approaching new moon will encourage you to get tough with people who seem to have an inflated sense of their own importance.

