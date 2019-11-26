Your daily horoscope: November 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Whatever it is you want most out of life you will find ways to get it over the coming 12 months. The new moon on your birthday will open all sorts of doors for you and all you need do is walk through them. The universe wants you to have fun.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something will change for the better today. It may be something small, or it may be something large, but it will certainly be something that gets you feeling good about life. A change in attitude might be useful too. Be positive at all times.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something unexpected will occur today but the fact is you should have seen it coming a long time ago. Whatever that “something” is it has been bubbling under for quite some time and now there is nowhere else for it to go but front and center.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have fallen out with a loved one recently then today’s new moon will make it easy for you to kiss and make up. Don’t wait for them to make the first move – make it yourself and make sure they know how much you care.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cancer is a sign that likes to stick with the tried and tested, but every now and again you do something that catches those around you by surprise and today’s new moon will encourage you to act out of character. Don’t let anyone take you for granted.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is an exciting time to be a Leo, and it will be more exciting still if you let go of the past and stride purposefully into the future. Some may say you are mad, others may say you are bad, but in reality you’re just having fun!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must resist the urge to get involved in the private affairs of a friend or loved one. Your assistance may be of real value to them but unless and until they ask for your input you should keep your distance – or risk making things worse.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The path you are on may be tough but you are tougher and over the next few days you will find it easy to deal with challenges both big and small. Today’s new moon encourages you to think deeply and, where appropriate, express yourself forcefully.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you find yourself at odds with the accepted way of doing things today that’s good. It means that you know your own mind and are not about to be swayed by people who think the most important thing in life is taking the easiest route.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The new moon in your sign marks the start of a busy phase in which you will get the chance to apply what you have learnt in ways that benefit you personally. You probably don’t need reminding, Sag, but remember this:Llife is too short to play safe.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Are you strong enough to take on your shoulders the kind of responsibilities that most people strive to avoid? Of course you are. Whatever options and opportunities you are faced with today you can and you must embrace them with all your heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Friendships and group events are under excellent stars at the moment, so make an effort to get involved in activities you can do with other people. They should, of course, also be things that benefit the world in some way. Think global but act local.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s new moon in the career area of your chart suggests you will get the chance to move up on the work front. Even if you are the sort of Pisces who is not that ambitious there are still things you can do to improve your professional standing.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com