Your daily horoscope: November 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will need to be on the ball over the coming year, physically and mentally. There will be no shortage of opportunities to make your mark on the world but you must keep pushing yourself. The more you put in the more you’ll get out.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your attitude toward someone you have taken a dislike to will harden today and no matter how many people suggest you might like to soften your attitude you won’t listen. If you feel you can no longer trust them then there can be no compromise.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The most important thing today is that you spell out what it is you are planning to do to those who will be affected by it. If they know in advance what you are up to they are less likely to react badly when you make your big move.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to let certain people know that you are no longer going to do their bidding. You have done everything they have asked of you in recent weeks but now it has reached the stage where they are asking too much. It’s time to call a halt.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to find the confidence to make whatever changes you believe are necessary, and then you need to make those changes swiftly and effectively. Don’t let past failures come into your thinking – that was then and this is now. Be bold!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in the domestic sector of your chart should make it easier for you to explain to loved ones why you needed to do certain things. You don’t need to make excuses but you do need to spell out for them the logic behind your deeds.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This will be one of those days when you find it ridiculously easy to get your way, simply by telling the people you deal with, at home and at work, what it is you require. Most likely they will fall all over themselves to assist you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The best way to get others to help you is to show them your plans, backed up by the facts and figures on which they are based. Once they can see you know what you are talking about they will be far less inclined to make waves.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have put off doing something long enough and now you must take care of it. It may mean having to confront someone you don’t want to upset but you really have no choice in the matter. Remember, you’re working for your benefit, not theirs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to let any anxieties you may have about your personal life take up so much brain time that you leave no room for anything else. At heart you are an optimistic person, so look on the bright side and always wear a smile.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If a task proves too much for you today then you must ask for assistance. Friends and family will rally round and get you out of a tight spot, but only if you approach them directly. They know better than to interfere without being asked!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This would be a good time to communicate with employers and other important people about your ambitions. Spell out for them in plain and simple language what it is you are trying to do, and what they can do to help you – and they will.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Call it as you see it and don’t be afraid that people further up the professional ladder might not like the fact that you are speaking out. The truth is the truth and, while you may not know all the facts, you know enough to get it right.

