Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your way with words will win many people over to your side this year but you must never take their support for granted. Make sure your honeyed phrases are backed up by timely action, because it’s unlikely you’ll be the only one promising them the earth.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A power struggle you were hoping was over and done with will return today and the best way to deal with it is simply to ignore it. If others want to make a spectacle of themselves that’s up to them, but you should have no part of it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The most important thing today is that you don’t get carried away and come on so strong that you put people off. You may be so tough in mind and body that nothing really fazes you but not everyone works well under that kind of pressure.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may think that your thoughts are your own but the planets warn you may have taken on board ideas that are unlikely to sit well with what you expect of yourself. It is of the utmost importance that you pause before jumping into action today.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Routine matters will bore you now, so don’t tie yourself down to tasks that can safely be left to another day, or week, or month. Do something dynamic instead, something that forces you to get out into the world and pit your wits against other people.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What occurs over the next few days will surely convince you that the tide has turned in your favor at last. That is not, however, an invitation to get carried away and take the kind of risks that are sure to invite trouble. Think before you act.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There will be times today when your temper almost comes to the boil but hopefully you will stay in control and not let others see how angry you are at what they’ve been doing and saying. Don’t waste time fighting about it, just put some distance between you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t have to keep a low profile today but it’s certainly a good idea. The powers that be are looking for a scapegoat for what’s gone wrong and if you stick your head out it could become a target. Tick the box marked “keep it private”.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means throw yourself into a creative activity of some kind over the next 24 hours but don’t get so involved that it takes over your every waking moment and prevents you from doing other equally important things. Passion is good, obsession is not.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you have made a promise to a friend or relative then you must keep it, even if it means you have to sacrifice your own needs and desires. Few things in life are more important than trust and if you lose it now you may never regain it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t waste precious time lamenting what might have been. Tomorrow is always another day – and there is still enough left of this day for you to do something productive and remarkable with it. Only the future truly matters, and the future starts now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make it your aim today to grab life by the scruff of the neck and shake it into submission. If you want to make your mark on the world then you must be a self-starter. Don’t do things for others that you should be doing for yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something has got you really fired up and it’s more than likely that you will clash with people in positions of power. That’s good. Make sure everyone knows you will not put up with rudeness and you certainly won’t allow an injustice to pass unchallenged.

