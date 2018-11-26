Your daily horoscope: November 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter, your ruler, really sparkles on your birthday this year and if you are smart you will use the charisma it gives you to improve your status both at home and at work. Always be positive and always find reasons to laugh. That won’t be hard at all.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Most people will look kindly on you today and you are advised to make the most of it. Even when you are out of order you will most likely be forgiven, thanks to the influence of Jupiter in your chart. That’s not an invitation to go mad though!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your words and actions will annoy certain people today – and you won’t care in the slightest. It seems you are in one of those moods where the whole world could be against you and you would not care one little bit. Sticking your neck out can be fun!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try to be forgiving with someone you have held a grudge against for some time. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign indicates that if you are good to them now they will be good to you later on – and on balance you’ll come out of it best.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to be productive and show how capable a Cancer you can be then try doing something a little bit different. If you go over the same old ground in the same old way you will simply get the same old results and that won’t impress anyone.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you know what it is you want out of life then today’s sun-Jupiter link will bring it much closer. And if you don’t know what you want? Then sit yourself down in a quiet place and think deeply about what your destiny should be. Then act.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

According to the planets you are not thinking big enough and you are not setting yourself the kind of challenging goals that will bring out the best in you. Don’t opt for the easy life Virgo, make it your aim to achieve something every day of your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Once again you seem to be worrying about things that most likely will never happen and you need to get over it and then get on with making the most of your talents – one of which is your ability to communicate with all sorts of people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Yes, of course, if someone tells you something you don’t want to hear you can just close your ears and ignore it. But the planets warn if you do that you may miss something that could transform your existence. Be more open to advice Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As the sun links with Jupiter in your sign today everything will fall into place and you will start to believe that the universe is your friend again. Actually it’s always been your friend but sometimes you shut yourself off from it too easily.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn in your sign brings all sorts of challenges but it also rewards you when you make an effort to raise your game. If you make such an effort today you will gain in ways that delight you, and no one will say you do not deserve it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have never been one to back down from confrontation and that’s good but you must not allow yourself to believe that every minor disagreement is a battle of life and death. Try to be a bit more mellow today – the results will amaze you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t worry too much if someone you work with tries to pick holes in what you are doing because it means you are doing something right. Most likely they are jealous that you are moving ahead while they are still stuck in the past.

