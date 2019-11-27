Your daily horoscope: November 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s not easy getting inside the heads of other people, not even if you know them well, but if you make the effort over the coming year the rewards could be spectacular. If you understand other people better you will understand yourself better too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try to see people as they really are today, not as you would like them to be. It might be nice to fantasize that everyone is as easygoing and honest as you but it isn’t true and the sooner you recognize that fact the better off you will be.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have high hopes not only for your own future but also for the futures of the people you love, and over the next few days you should find ways to encourage them to follow their dreams. What can you do together that will make everyone smile?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Anyone who doubts that you have the talent and the commitment to make a name for yourself won’t doubt it much longer. Now that Neptune, planet of imagination, is moving in your favour again some of the ideas you come up with will be touched by genius.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What would you do if you knew you could not fail? So do it right now! Cosmic activity in your fellow W\water signs of Pisces and Scorpio promise that if you follow your dream over the next few days it will very soon be your reality.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What happens over the next few days will force you to confront your fears and, in confronting them, you will quickly understand that you should not fear them at all. Life will be a lot more fun once you realize that most of your anxieties are just illusions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t waste your time arguing with people who not only don’t share your understanding of what’s going on in the world but still would not understand even if you explained it to them slowly. Not everyone has a big brain like you Virgo.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone in a position of authority seems to have taken a shine to you and if you carry on delivering results on the work front you could soon occupy a position of importance yourself. Don’t betray your principles though. Only do what you can live with.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some of the things you have been thinking about of late have been rather deep, and it’s quite possible that you have tied your mind in knots. As from today though a simpler and clearer picture will begin to emerge. Don’t lose sight of it again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your differences with certain people will be brought into sharper focus today and you may come to the conclusion that you are so far apart in your beliefs that there is no point trying to find common ground. Agree to disagree and move on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must keep channels of communication open today, even with people you would be quite happy never to speak to again. If you refuse to recognize their existence you risk missing out on something that could help you professionally and financially.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to get bogged down in details today. Yes, there will be a number of everyday matters that need to be taken care of, but you must not spend all your time and energy on them. Put people first and put one particular person above everything else.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s time to embark on a brand new adventure. You may not feel like doing something out of the ordinary today – especially if it takes some physical effort – but once you get going you will thoroughly enjoy the new journey you are on.

