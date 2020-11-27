Your daily horoscope: November 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to get over old animosities and find ways to work with people you don’t always see eye-to-eye with. If you can do that then the next 12 months will see you move ahead in leaps and bounds. Your love life could improve as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A financial adjustment will have to be made, most likely because you have spent too much on items you don’t really need. Claw back some of what you have spent, if you can, and resist the urge to splash out on any more shiny new toys.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may want to make an impression on someone you think can boost your career or your social standing but if you twist the facts you will be found out. The more important your reputation is to you the less risks with it you should take.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are in one of those moods when you delight in provoking arguments. You may think you can get the better of those who disagree with you but the planets warn there could be something you have overlooked, something your rivals can use against you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The line between reality and illusion seems to be wearing a bit thin at the moment and there may be times today when you lose track of what is fact and what is fiction. Try not to commit yourself to anything you can’t get out of later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Listen to what partners and loved ones have to tell you today and don’t reject what they say just because it does not fit with the story or vision you have in your own head. It could well be the case they see things more clearly than you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may find it hard to reach a conclusion about what’s going on. Keep an open mind and be prepared to listen to all sides of every story. Some ideas may sound far-fetched but life is so crazy at the moment they may just be true!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how brilliant your latest idea may be you must test it on people you trust before broadcasting it to the rest of the world. Is there something you have overlooked? Have you made a miscalculation? Friends and loved ones can tell you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

With Mercury in your sign linked to your ruler Pluto you are determined to push ahead with plans that have been a long time in the making. Whatever your latest project may be this is a very good time to launch it. It can and it will succeed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets warn you may not be thinking straight at the moment, so be careful what you agree to because if your thinking is muddled it could cost you dear. If in doubt you should ask an expert for an unbiased opinion. It will be worth the cost.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Pluto in your sign boosts your self-belief and encourages you to push ahead with your plans whatever the opposition may be. If possible though try to get everyone on your side. How do you do that? By offering them a stake in what you are doing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t get uptight if someone offers you advice you don’t want to hear today. Be polite and thank them for their input, then ignore it and carry on as before – unless, of course, it begins to dawn on you that they may actually be talking sense.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t waste time on petty issues, because the more you allow yourself to get dragged into matters of a minor nature the less energy you will have for what is truly important. And don’t let your emotions influence your thinking. Be ruthlessly realistic.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com