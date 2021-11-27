Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be in a generous mood over the coming 12 months but your birthday chart warns there will be times when handing money out to people who say they need it is a very bad idea. Make sure every dollar you donate goes to a genuinely worthy cause.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do your utmost to impress people in positions of influence this weekend. Aim to be the one who finds answers to their problems rather than the one who keeps adding to those problems. Friends and colleagues like that are very rare indeed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A new friendship may be exciting but will it affect existing relationships? The planets warn you will need to tread carefully when dealing with those who do not share your sense of adventure. There may be a bit of jealousy there too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have a secret you don’t want others to know about you must take care to keep your mouth shut, because once you start talking around the topic it will soon become clear what you’ve been up to. On the other hand, does it really matter?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are not the sort to stand idly by while a friend or colleague is suffering, and that’s good, but make sure your help is genuinely needed this weekend because if you get involved without first being asked it could cause some serious friction.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can and you must make time for friends and loved ones over the next 48 hours, no matter how busy your schedule may be. You are already doing too much for too many people on the work front. It’s time to insist they do more for themselves.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not be the most openly affectionate member of the zodiac but you have your moments and someone is sure to get your heart beating faster this weekend. You are, however, advised not to take a romance too seriously as it probably won’t last.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Take a look around and see if there are things you can do for other people. That does not mean you have to sacrifice your own dreams and desires, but it does mean you need to recognize that certain individuals are in a much worse position than you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you are smart you won’t take what you hear on the grapevine too seriously this weekend. There are so many stories buzzing round at the moment that there is no sure way to tell what is fact and what is fiction. Don’t believe everything you are told.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With Jupiter, your ruler, linked to passion planet Pluto this weekend your emotions could get the better of you, but now you know that you will be able to recognize the warning signs and pull back before you get carried away. In theory anyway!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means enjoy the good things life has to offer over the next 48 hours but don’t overindulge. You may be cautious by nature but Pluto in your sign is likely to encourage you to go way beyond your limits, and that could be dangerous.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your main task this weekend is to find a way past an obstacle that the powers that be have placed in your path. Don’t bother trying to smash your way through as that is unlikely to work. Use your big brain to work out an imaginative solution.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will need to rely on someone this weekend who has let you down in the past. Can you trust them this time to do what is required? Not entirely, but the fact is you don’t have much choice in the matter. Watch their every move closely.

