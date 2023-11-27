Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means you won’t get what you desire this year merely by demanding it. Both in your private affairs and professionally you will need to make alliances with people you don’t see eye-to-eye with. Is that really so hard?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will be active socially as the new week begins but need to make sure you leave enough time and energy in reserve to take care of family and relationship matters too. Try not to be overly aggressive either – charm will work better than coercion.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It is beginning to dawn on you that something you have been working on in recent weeks was probably not worth the effort. Don’t feel bad about dumping it and leaving other people to pick up the pieces – if they are smart they will dump it too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As today’s full moon takes place in your birth sign it’s likely that something of an emotional nature will shake you up a bit. If you find yourself in a confrontation of some kind just take a few deep breaths and then turn around and walk away.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be on the defensive today as the full moon in the most sensitive area of your chart leads you to believe that you are wrong while everyone else is right. That isn’t remotely true, of course – it’s just your mind jumping to incorrect conclusions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must not agree to take on work that is clearly outside your area of expertise. You may want to be useful, you may want to help, but if you agree to something now that you cannot deliver later on your reputation is likely to nosedive!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s full moon in the career area of your chart will inspire you to aim higher than ever before, which is good, but it will also incline you to reach for what you cannot grasp, which is bad. Be ambitious, but be ambitious within your natural limits.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s not like you to get emotional but what occurs today could see you losing your cool in a big way. That may though be a good thing in that you have suppressed your negative feelings too long to be healthy. Time to let it all out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You would not be happy if friends and family members went digging around in your personal affairs so resist the temptation to examine their dirty washing. You may have your suspicions about what someone has been up to but you don’t have to prove it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Push personal feelings to one side over the next 24 hours and act as if what is taking place in the world around you does not bother you one little bit. The bottom line is you cannot change what is happening, so why get worked up about it?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you focus too much on details today you could miss what the bigger picture is trying to tell you. No matter what your current problems might be you won’t solve them by narrowing your viewpoint. Widen your horizons, don’t constrict them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Keep faith with a creative endeavour of some kind, even though you cannot see how it can be made to work. The fact is you have put too much effort into it to give up on it now. Stick with it and you may be pleasantly surprised.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more angry words there are flying about today the more you should keep your head down and not call attention to yourself. Both at home and at work let those who want to fight get on with it. You’ll be the last Pisces standing!

