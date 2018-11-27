Your daily horoscope: November 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Because you are such an easygoing character you often waste time and energy on things, and people, that are not really worth it. Over the coming year you can and you must be more ruthless. Above all, learn to say “No” – and mean it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is by any measure one of the best times of the year for you but that is not an invitation to throw caution to the wind. Today’s Mars-Saturn link means you can get a huge amount done, but you must be careful and you must plan ahead.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to get serious about what you own and earn, not least because the sun’s journey through the wealth area of your chart makes it easy to both make money and lose it. Remember, wealth is a means to an end, not an end in itself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Some people can be incredibly demanding and because there is so much cosmic activity at the opposite end of your chart most of their demands seem to be aimed at you. Do what you can to help them but don’t ever agree to do it all.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you start something new it may not work out the way you had hoped but, yes, it is still worth doing. For best results, take it a step at a time and don’t expect too much of yourself – then every small gain will seem like a major victory.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The atmosphere on the home front may not have been the best in recent weeks but by now you should be seeing a thaw in relationships that have become more than a little frosty of late. Do your part by being warmer and more open too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With both the sun and Jupiter linking to your ruling planet Mercury today you won’t hesitate to let those around you know what is on your mind. Hopefully it will be positive but, even if it isn’t, your words will have the desired effect.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be anxious about a certain situation but worrying about it won’t make any difference at all, so take control of your feelings and make sure you act only in ways that make a positive result more likely. You can and you will succeed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s not like you to look back and wish things had been different, so get past whatever it is that is having such a negative effect on your mind and start doing the things that make a positive future more likely. Get your act together Scorpio!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

More than most people you are aware that it’s not whether you win or lose that matters but how you choose to play the game. Jupiter’s link to mind planet Mercury today will do wonders for your attitude. Don’t get too cocky though!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun in your next door neighbor sign of Sagittarius means your solar year is coming to an end, making this a good time to take stock of how far you have come and how far you still need to go. What new targets will you set yourself?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your opinions on a certain subject are obviously very strong, and you are not the sort to tone them down to spare other people’s feelings. Which is fine, but don’t lose sight of the fact that some of those people might hit back at you. Are you prepared?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With the sun moving through the career area of your chart you must be careful who you choose to rely on. Just because someone says they are your friend does not make it a fact. A little bit of suspicion is no bad thing at the moment.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com