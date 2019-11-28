Your daily horoscope: November 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The moon eclipses Jupiter on your birthday, so you could be involved with events that have to do with justice and fair play. If you feel that something is wrong you must speak up and you must do something about it. You’re on the side of the angels.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You rarely take kindly to criticism and even though Venus, planet of harmony, is now moving through the work area of your chart you won’t let a colleague get away with comments you think are unfair. And quite right too – always defend your reputation.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

According to the planets a rival will do what they can today to rattle your nerves in the hope that you will make a mistake, but you don’t have to play their silly games. Smile at them, ignore them and don’t change a thing. They can’t hurt you.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you rush about trying to get 50 things done all at once you will succeed in one thing only: stressing yourself out. The only reason you have so much to do is because you are reluctant to delegate. Get colleagues to start pulling their weight.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your latest idea may seem fantastic but can you be sure you are seeing things straight? Before you back that idea with time and energy and money you must get a second opinion from someone you trust. They might just save you from yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is simply no point complaining about other people’s bad behaviour, because not only will they not desist but they may be encouraged to act even more outrageously. Put some distance between you and refuse to come down to their level.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some people enjoy being controversial and one such person is likely to drive you up the wall today. Remember, for them the whole point of the exercise is to get you to react – so don’t. Just laugh at their efforts, even though you’d like to punch them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A personal issue is nowhere near as bad as you think it is, so stop worrying yourself sick and start believing that it will work out for the best. Attitude is so important Libra, so be positive at all times and make sure loved ones stay positive too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Neptune’s influence sometimes inclines you to be too generous for your own good, and that is something you will need to watch out for over the next few days. Do what you can for people who depend on you but don’t do it all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be eager to get on with something new but don’t be so eager that you start it too soon. Your No. 1 weakness is that you don’t look ahead enough – you just expect everything to work as you want it to. That’s expecting a lot.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Even half-hearted efforts will bring good results today – so why hold back, why not go all the way and accomplish something truly amazing? Venus in your sign means so many things come easy to you now, but that does not mean you should take it easy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some of the people you deal with on a day-to-day basis have been rather demanding of late, but the good news is you did not allow it to get to you. The even better news is that your patience will pay rich rewards before the end of the year.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have powerful enemies but you have powerful friends as well and if you call on them to help you they will. Having done so many favours for them in the past they will jump at the chance to repay you. It’s no more than you deserve.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com