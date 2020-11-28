Your daily horoscope: November 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Are you making the most of the skills and abilities you were born with? If not, you need to get serious about doing something in the world that makes a difference. One particular skill you have is your ability to inspire people. Start using it more.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It will pay you to be nice to everyone you meet this weekend, even those you have less than warm and fuzzy feelings for. It’s possible that one such individual could be more agreeable than you expected. Who knows, you could even become friends.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets warn if you let other people do things for you this weekend there is a good chance they will mess it up. If a job is worth doing then you would be wise to do it yourself, even if it means postponing other tasks for a while.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be in a wind-down sort of mood at the moment but there are still things that need to be done, so don’t switch off completely. On the work front you will be expected to finish a project on time and to a very high standard.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be in everyone’s good books at the moment, and that’s nice, but don’t fall into the trap of thinking that because someone says nice things about you they can be trusted. Remember, it’s not their words that matter but their deeds.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t be able to fool someone you live or work with by playing fast and loose with the facts – they will know in an instant that you are trying to pull the wool over their eyes. Be honest with them at all times, whatever the cost.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not enjoy being at the centre of attention but like it or not that’s where you are, so get used to it. The more others stare the more incentive you have to give them something worth watching. Put on a show and make it a good one.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone comes to you for help today you won’t have the heart to turn them away, even if you suspect they deserve most of the bad things that have happened to them. But let them know it’s not going to become a regular occurrence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are in the mood to do something out of the ordinary and won’t let fears about where it might lead stand in your way. You have been much too timid of late – now it’s time to remind the world you are a force to be reckoned with.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be much in the mood for socializing this weekend but that’s okay. Even someone as outgoing and sporty as you sometimes needs to withdraw from the world and get a grip on their thoughts. Or is it your feelings you are having trouble with?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will have to make a detour this weekend and may end up in a place you never intended to go. It won’t be much of a problem though as you are quite happy to drift along without a care in the world – which is most unlike you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to be too generous for your own good over the next 48 hours. The planets warn if you give too much away you may regret it later when you need something – money perhaps – that you no longer have. Don’t forget you have needs too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your ruling planet Neptune moves in your favour this weekend, which means it won’t be long before you are feeling more like your old self. Any doubts and fears you have been carrying around with you must be let go of. They were always illusions.

