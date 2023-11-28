Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t lack for self-belief over the coming 12 months but you will need to back that up with an equally large dose of common sense. Go after one objective at a time and only move on to the next one when you know you possess it completely.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The effects of yesterday’s full moon will linger a while yet, so try not to say anything that others might interpret as critical of their behaviour. Some people can be awfully touchy, especially when their failures and misdemeanours are made public.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets warn you have become too dependent on other people to make decisions for you and need to start making more choices for yourself. You also need to accept that in making those choices the responsibility for the results rests squarely with you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you come to the conclusion that a partnership or relationship has reached the end of the road then you must act swiftly and make a clean and permanent break. Emotion must play no part in what you are about to do, it is purely a practical decision.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your enthusiasm for life has impressed people in recent weeks, as has your willingness to put in the long hours and the hard yards to make a success of what you are working on. Now take your game to the next level and impress them all over again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your powers of persuasion are at a peak now and you must use them to win people round to your way of thinking and your way of doing things. This is one of the best times of the year for you creatively, so give yourself permission to be amazing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something you believe is of vital importance is actually of quite minor significance in the greater scheme of things and that fact will be hammered home to you today. How did you get it so wrong? Because you allowed other people to control your thinking.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What you previously thought of as wishful thinking could become something a whole lot more interesting over the next 24 hours. Give your mind permission to visualize a dream turning into a reality, and before long it could be your everyday experience.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your insight into connections that other people struggle to see will give you a huge advantage both in your personal life and at work. Making money from it may not be your No. 1 concern but that does not mean it should be of no concern at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With both the sun and Mars moving through your sign you may honestly believe you can do as you please but other influences warn that won’t always be the case. Compromise will be essential over the next few days – without it you won’t get far.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun in the most sensitive area of your chart may at times make you doubt what you see and hear but you must continue to believe that the path you are on is very much the right one – maybe not for everyone but undoubtedly for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The best way to make a difference in the world is to join forces with people who share your aims and ambitions and your overall outlook on life. Together you will be able to accomplish what would have been impossible acting alone. So get to it!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No matter what others may offer you by way of incentive you must continue to put principle before profit. Even if they dangle the prospect of easy money in front of you over the next 24 hours stick to your guns and refuse to do anything underhand.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com