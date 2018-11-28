Your daily horoscope: November 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Challenges are not designed to defeat you but to raise your game and find out what you are truly capable of. Life won’t always be easy over the next 12 months but a year from now you will be a happier and more accomplished human being.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone is rude and confrontational for no good reason today then by all means be rude right back at them. Yes, there is a danger that the situation might spiral out of control, but your self-respect is at stake, making it a risk worth taking.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Be careful that you don’t go too far and say too much today. Recognize too that although your words may not be bad in themselves the way you deliver them could irritate and upset certain people. You can be a bit blunt at times Taurus!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Be wary of anyone who offers you the kind of deal that seems impossible to turn down. Before you accept you must do your homework and find out if they are really in a position to offer you so much for so little in return.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can say what you want and do what you want but, of course, there will be consequences. Pluto in your opposite sign warns that not everyone thinks you are the best thing since sliced bread, so don’t get carried away with yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have every right to believe what you want to believe but you also need to be aware that if your opinions are at odds with the accepted way of thinking then, of course, you will attract criticism. Will that worry you though? It’s highly unlikely!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Certain people have a knack for annoying and upsetting you and you must do what you can to avoid them today. But if you cannot avoid them then by all means make it plain what you think of their ideas – then turn around and walk away.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s quite likely that someone you have dealings with will be less than complimentary about you today, but if you’ve got any sense you will let their words fly over your head. Their opinions are irrelevant – it’s what you think that counts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t suffer fools at the best of times and one fool in particular is going to wish they had tried a bit harder to stay on your good side today. Having said which, don’t be too tough on them – not everyone possesses your perfectionist nature.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

In your hurry to dig your way out of a hole you have started digging a new one, and now you must stop what you are doing, stand back from the situation, and decide what your next move should be. Try filling in the holes and starting again.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If a friend says something a bit hurtful today don’t get in a huff about it. Most likely they mean well but lack your ability to wrap up criticism in the kind of sugar coating that doesn’t make it sound so bad. You’re big enough to take it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are taking certain issues and certain people far too seriously and need to stand back a bit so you can see them for what they really are. Few things in life are worth getting worked up about to any great extent, so keep smiling.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What you have been given may not be what you were expecting, or what you wanted, but that’s where you find yourself and all you can do now is make the best of it. If you are honest you will admit that you were probably expecting too much.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com