Your daily horoscope: November 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to be clear in your mind about what it is you want to achieve – and, just as importantly, you need to keep your emotions out of it as much as possible. If you can be practical in your aims you will profit both financially and professionally.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You could find yourself at odds with someone in a position of authority today, and with both the moon and Saturn involved in the cosmic equation emotions will be running high. If you do go over the top you may have to do some big apologizing later on!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to think very carefully about your next big move, especially if it could take you away from your usual environment. Set yourself targets that are challenging but also well within reach. There’s no reason why you should make life hard for yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Take care that you don’t let slip a small but valuable piece of information. At the very least it will cause you some embarrassment but, on top of that, it could cost you money. It may also persuade important people that you cannot be trusted to keep a secret!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Being the sensitive sort and able to tune in to other people’s thoughts and feelings you will find it quite easy today to work out what motivates partners and loved ones. Use that knowledge to help them in practical ways. They will appreciate it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Start the day at a slow and steady pace and don’t worry too much if you fall a bit behind in your schedule. You’ve actually got a lot more time to complete things than you realize, so there is no need to rush. Savour the moments.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your mind is razor sharp at the moment and you should have no trouble seeing through the nonsense that others say you must believe in. Bear in mind at all times that the truth is rarely, if ever, as complicated as some people like to make out.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With both the sun and Jupiter in the communications area of your chart you won’t be shy about letting those around you know what you think of . . . well, just about everything. Try to remember though that opinions and facts are not the same thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Ideas seem to be flooding into your mind at the moment, which is great, but for some strange reason you seem reluctant to follow up on them, and that’s a shame. Don’t let others persuade you to lower your sights – instead, aim higher than ever before.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You cannot avoid a financial issue of some kind and nor should you want to. The planets indicate you can quite easily resolve the situation if you give it your full attention for an hour or three. It’s an investment of time and effort well worth making.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Decide what it is you most want to do and then just do it. Don’t listen to those who warn that you should be cautious – on the contrary, you need to be adventurous now. The only real danger is that you waste an opportunity to enjoy life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not like what you hear today but this is information you need to know, not just for your own good but for the good of people who depend on you. Listen to what the universe tells you, no matter what medium it may come through.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make an effort to talk to the people around you and find out why they have made certain choices. Once you fully understand where they are coming from you will be able to decide where they should go next, and whether you should go with them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com