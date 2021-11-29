Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

For you there are no limits. Your birthday chart is so good this year that no matter how many bad things may be going on in the world at large, your personal world will be full of love and light. Help other people find love and light too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Check all facts and figures carefully today as the planets warn there is a possibility that someone may try to mislead you. Fortunately, with both the sun and Mercury on your side at the moment it’s highly unlikely you will fall foul of their lies.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If a friend or loved one asks for your opinion about something today it might be wiser to tell them what you think they want to hear, even though it’s a long way from the truth. Chances are no harm will come of it, and they’ll be happy.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If routine matters seem to be taking up too much of your time then you must get tough with people and tell them you’re no longer prepared to get involved with the small stuff. Focus your mind on matters that mean something in the greater scheme of things.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you know what you want from life there is little doubt you will get it, especially if you are the sort of Cancer who refuses to be beaten. Keep your mind clear of unnecessary thoughts over the next 24 hours – focus only on issues that truly matter.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Although Leo is a sign noted for its leadership abilities you don’t have to always lead from the front. Try letting others set the pace for a while. You can tack in their slipstream and let them pull you along. Why exhaust yourself when you don’t have to?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your strong opinions about someone you work or do business with can no longer be hidden, so you might as well speak up and let everyone know what they are. You may be surprised how many people agree with you but a confrontation is still necessary.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Just because you understand why something happened does not mean you can forgive what happened. According to the planets it’s time to get tough with someone who has taken far too many liberties. This time you must lay down the law and mean it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have never been the sort to change your opinions at a moment’s notice and it’s highly unlikely you’ll become one over the next 24 hours. No matter how much others urge you to adopt a more “modern” viewpoint you’ll stick with what you know and trust.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As the sun joins forces with Mercury in your sign you can and you must put a name to your dreams. Don’t be vague about what it is you desire – spell it out so friends and loved ones know too. They may be able to get it for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to fall into the trap of believing that all those ideas whizzing around inside your head are related to reality. They’re not. At this time of year more than most your imagination can lead you in all sorts of interesting – and wrong! – directions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There are times when you have to be direct in what you say, even at the risk of upsetting people, and this is one of them. Call it as you see it and don’t worry that you might alienate your friends. On the contrary, they will welcome your honesty.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What you need to bear in mind at all times today is that actions always have consequences. On the work front especially it is of the utmost importance that you weigh both your words and actions carefully – so they don’t come back and hurt you some day!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com