Your daily horoscope: November 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Ignore what other people say you should be doing and follow the dictates of your heart. You may not be able to explain, in a rational sense, why you have chosen a particular goal for the coming year but you know it’s the right one for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It doesn’t matter that almost everyone you deal with says you are biting off more than you can chew – you know that you can handle the situation, so go for it. There is no such word as “can’t” in the Aries vocabulary, not today, not any day!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is no point blaming yourself for some kind of mistake or mishap. The fact is you were not the only one involved so there is no reason why you should be the fall guy. As with success, failure should always be shared around.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must seek assistance from people who know what they are doing. Yes, you can push ahead on your own if you like but if you do it will be a matter of hours before you reach some sort of mental or physical barrier. Get help!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A work colleague is leading you a bit of a dance at the moment and you are getting close to the point where you might lose your temper. Chances are that’s exactly what they are hoping will happen. It’s an old trick – don’t fall for it!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be finding it hard to get a straight answer out of certain people but why let it bother you? You don’t need to know what they are up to and still less do you need their opinion. Ignore them today and do your own thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone’s dishonesty will take you by surprise today but if you had heeded the warnings of friends and colleagues it would not have come as such a shock. Now you know what they are really like you can take steps to avoid them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not be pleased that someone is maybe a bit more vocal than necessary in their criticism of you but nevertheless what they say has relevance, so listen and learn to do better next time. But no, you don’t have to thank them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are trying too hard to prove yourself to people who at most times of the year you would simply ignore. If you push yourself beyond your natural limits it could lead to failure, so slow down a bit and find your natural rhythm.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t let others talk you out of doing what you have set your heart on. Yes, some of their warnings may be valid but doubts and fears and obstacles are there to be overcome, and no one is as positive attitude-wise as you. Go for it Sag!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Just because someone in a position of authority is critical of what you are up to does not mean you should stop. On the contrary, the planets suggest they are worried that you might make a success of it – and they’re right, you will, so keep at it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try to laugh at what happens today, even though on a surface level it may seem very serious indeed. When you get down to it life is not meant to make you suffer, so look adversity in the eye and smile. Think happy and you’ll be happy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are advised to make a conscious effort to focus on facts only today and avoid wishful thinking. Also, take what the so-called experts tell you with a large pinch of salt. They are just as likely to be in dreamland as you are!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com