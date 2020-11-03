Your daily horoscope: November 3

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

At some point over the next few months it will feel as if a thick fog has lifted from your brain and you can think clearly again. Put the power of your mind to working out what your destiny is going to be – then act and make it happen!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you have something to say then open your mouth and let it pour forth. Once you start to talk you may find it hard to stop, but that’s no bad thing. Too many times recently you held back from giving your opinion – now there’s no stopping you!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to focus too much on details. Make a conscious effort to raise your sights and look at the bigger picture. If you can free yourself from the kind of petty, mundane things that eat at both your time and your energy you could do something great.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Treat what other people tell you today with a degree of suspicion. As Mercury, your ruling planet, ends its retrograde phase, it may be hard to decide who is being honest with you and who is trying to deceive you, so err on the side of caution.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you find yourself in a heated discussion with someone whose outlook on life is in no way comparable to your own you must – repeat, must – keep your cool. No matter what they say you will be able to out-debate them, but only if you stay calm.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Start planning your next move. You’ve had to stay pretty much in one place in recent weeks but over the next few days there will be a lot less restrictions on you physically, mentally and emotionally. Maybe you should take a vacation?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you find yourself arguing with someone over a contentious issue today it might be wise not to press the matter too hard. Even if you get the best of the argument it could cause the kind of bad feeling that takes months, if not years, to subside.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As mind planet Mercury turns direct in your sign you may find it hard to decide if what you see and hear should be classed as “right” or “wrong”. But why try to force it into such narrow definitions anyway? Not everything in life is cut and dried.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make an effort to talk to loved ones and find out what their issues are. Over the last few weeks there have been times when some kind of invisible barrier came down between you, but now that barrier is no more – so talk to each other!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you have been doing too many things for too many people then you must now let them know that the free ride is over. Put your own needs first and don’t be afraid to tell even your closest friends that they need to look out for themselves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will be taking some important decisions over the next few days, the kind of decisions that can have an impact that lasts for weeks, months, even years. Now that you can see clearly again the path you must take should be clearly mapped out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you thought of as an enemy may now become a good friend. Most likely you have a great deal in common and by accepting that fact you can focus on your good traits while playing down the bad. You could find you actually quite like each other.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Even if you are the sort of Pisces who prefers to keep your opinions to yourself you won’t hesitate to speak up today. There have been too many mistakes made by people you depend on and you cannot afford to let that go on. Sort them out immediately.

