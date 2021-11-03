Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your interest in ideas that are outside the mainstream, and which some people might think of as weird, will blossom over the coming year, and that’s a good thing. If you allow yesterday’s thinking to limit your outlook you may never discover life’s hidden joys.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no point wasting time and energy on people who are sure to let you down, as they have done many times in the past. Cut the ties that bind and move into the future free to make your own choices and your own decisions. Liberate yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Whatever else you do today you must not show your hand too soon. The planets warn if your rivals work out what you are up to they will go out of their way to halt your plans in their tracks. They probably won’t succeed, but why take the risk?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be looking ahead and making plans, both of a personal and a professional nature, but are they plans you really want to get serious about? Once you start moving ahead the universe won’t let you stop. There’s a lot to be said for doing nothing!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in Scorpio at this time of year encourages you to take more risks than usual. Others may urge you to be cautious but deep down you know if you don’t get started on something big now it may never get off the ground. Do it today!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your emotions will be volatile in the extreme over the next few days and if you are foolish enough to lose your temper with someone in a position of power you are sure to regret it. No matter how stupid their actions may be you don’t have to react.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Keep things light and simple today, even if friends and family members urge you to get on with various duties and chores. You know that what needs to be done will get done in the fullness of time – you don’t have to start it right now!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A commitment of some kind must be honoured, even if it means having to postpone some of the fun things you had planned for the next 24 hours. Nothing is more important than your reputation, so make sure no one you deal with has reason to complain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If there is something you want over the next few days you will find a way to get it, of that there is no doubt. Tomorrow’s new moon in your sign means you are in no mood to accept what you are given – you’ll take what you desire!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be outgoing by nature but you need to get away from it all today. Don’t worry that some people may think you are snubbing them – you can get back in their good books later when you are feeling more like your old self again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to get past the idea that it’s a good thing to be constantly suspicious. What happens today and tomorrow will hopefully convince you that pretty much everyone thinks and feels the same way as you. The fact is most people are trustworthy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means push ahead with your career aims over the next few days but make sure you know where your ambitions might take you. The law of unintended consequences means it is rarely a good idea to act without giving some thought for tomorrow.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The facts may tell you one thing but your inner voice is telling you something very different, so give the facts a miss today and follow your instincts instead. You’re the kind of person who sees things that others tend to overlook. Make that work for you.

