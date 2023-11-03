Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday will encourage you to push past boundaries that have restricted you in the past, but don’t push so hard that you risk a backlash of some kind. What you accomplish this year will benefit you more if it benefits other people too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It might be wise to keep certain people at arm’s length today while you sort out the problems you are battling with on an inner level. The last thing you need is to be caught up in the chaos of other people’s affairs – you’ve got enough of your own!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may find it hard to put into words what is in your head and in your heart today but maybe that’s no bad thing. Some of your opinions may be too much for others to deal with, so keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself for now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to overreact to criticism today because the planets warn if you go into defensive mode you will cut yourself off from new opportunities. Yes, some people can be a bit hurtful in their choice of words, but your ego can take it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun’s link to Jupiter suggests you may be making a huge issue out of something that is of only minor importance. Make a conscious effort to focus on matters of a more positive and uplifting nature today. Overall the outlook is good, so don’t spoil it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may be tempting to give up on something that is not going well but if you are smart you will stick at it a bit longer. Come the early part of next week there will be a major improvement in your outlook, making success more likely.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It would appear that you have overextended yourself in some way and now need to cut back on at least some of your commitments. Both at home and at work you must stop making promises that you do not know for sure you will be able to keep.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stop pretending that everything in the garden is rosy and face up to the challenges that are lined up in front of you. Once you accept that change needs to happen, and soon, you will find it much easier to influence events for the better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It is, of course, possible to have too much of a good thing but with the sun, Mars and Mercury all moving through your sign what is too much for other people won’t be nearly enough for you. Whatever it is you desire, just go for it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may seem as if certain areas of your life are beginning to spin out of control but chances are you are being overly negative about what are really quite normal events. Ignore what appears to be going wrong and do something just for the fun of it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This could be one of those frustrating days when every time you take a step forward events beyond your control then force you to take two steps back. Maybe you should take the cosmic hint and stay where you are for the time being!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more you have tried to change things of late the more they have stayed the same, so maybe you should give up for a while and let fate take its course. Looking back in a few weeks time you may be glad your efforts came to nothing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Keep reminding yourself that all things are possible and keep moving towards that vision you hold in your mind of who you want to be and what you want to be doing in life. Something is about to occur that makes reaching that goal a much simpler process.

