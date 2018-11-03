Your daily horoscope: November 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

This could be and should be one of the very best times of your life. All that is good about your sign – your courage, your confidence, your self-belief – will carry you forward like never before. Dream the impossible dream, then make it happen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You would be wise not to believe everything that you see and hear over the next 48 hours because almost certainly someone is feeding you wrong information. The only voice you should listen to is the voice that comes from within. It knows the answers.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to be Mr. or Ms. Popular at the moment and that’s very nice, but don’t get carried away and start thinking you can do as you please. You still have responsibilities to take care of, and you won’t be popular for long if you neglect them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won't be much in the mood for work this weekend and that’s good because the planets suggest that the best way to get things done is to do nothing at all. Even a Gemini can benefit from a physical and mental recharge once in a while.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in your fellow water sign of Scorpio endows you with the kind of can-do attitude that gets things done in record quick time. You don’t have to do it all on your own though. Others will happily assist you if you ask them nicely.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must not let your feelings get in the way of facts this weekend, and the No. 1 fact you need to be aware of is that on the domestic front you cannot hope to please everyone. Ultimately, of course, the person you need to please most is yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s not like you to go over the top emotionally and declare your undying love for someone but you might do that this weekend. No doubt you’ll be embarrassed later on when reason kicks in but it’s good to remind others that you have feelings, too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Money and status may seem important to you now but later on you will look back and realize that it’s love alone that makes the world go round. Having said that, don’t waste your cash on frivolous things – it’s still a resource to be conserved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have every right and every reason to enjoy yourself now and no one has the right to suggest that you take life in a more serious fashion. What does “serious” mean anyway? What’s serious to someone else may seem hilariously funny to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Why is it that everyone but you is having fun? What have you done so wrong that you must watch from the sidelines while others enjoy themselves? In reality, you’ve done nothing wrong at all, except maybe let negative thoughts unbalance your mind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can afford to be generous over the next few days, especially when dealing with people who, for whatever reason, find it hard to share in the things that come to you as if by right. Enjoy your good fortune – and spread it around.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone tries to abuse their authority you must make it clear to them that you are not going to stand for it. If there is one thing you truly hate it is being told what to do by people you have no respect for. Don’t let it happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets are encouraging you to strike out in a new direction and deep down you know it is now or never. Do you have the courage to take that first step into the unknown? If you do, all the other steps will come easy to you.

