Your daily horoscope: November 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be more inclined to follow your heart over the coming months but even if you do you must still temper your feelings with large doses of common sense. Keep thinking, even when it is your emotions that inspire you to make a difference in the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The planets warn you run the risk of going to extremes this weekend – and inviting an extreme reaction in return. It may not be easy for you to moderate your views but you can be more careful about how you express them. Or do you enjoy stirring up trouble?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be able to come and go as you please at the moment but that does not stop you from using your head. Try imagining where you most want to be and you may be surprised to get an opportunity to go there. No, it’s not a trick.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are planning to invest some of your hard-earned cash between now and the end of the year you will need to give it some serious thought. Make sure that your emotions play no part in what you decide to do. Money is a tool, not a person.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have to get tough with a loved one or relative over the next 48 hours, especially if they are acting as if you will support their every move no matter how reckless. Don’t worry about hurting their feelings, worry about what they are costing you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

At some point this weekend you need to admit that you need help. If you don’t get assistance your workload could get so heavy that you have to let people down, and that won’t do much for your reputation. Call in some favors to get you through.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have been extremely lucky of late but the planets warn you must not take your good fortune for granted. Avoid acting in an impulsive manner, both at home and at work, or you may create anger and resentment that does not need to exist.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter what occurs over the next 48 hours you must keep your composure. The more someone tries to rub you up the wrong way the more sweetly you should smile at them. What they want most from you is a negative reaction – so be positive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Last minute changes to travel and social plans may have to be made this weekend but there is no point fuming because you don’t have the power to change things. Just go with the flow and strive to stay calm. If you can’t make it, then fake it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What happens today and tomorrow may come as a shock, but you should have seen it coming. With hindsight you will understand that a friend or family member was acting out of character because they were under pressure, not because they were trying to annoy you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Focus on what is real this weekend and refuse to let your anxieties get on top of you. Almost everything you are currently worried about is illusory in nature and once you accept that fact your fears will disappear. Control your mind, don’t let it control you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What you hear over the next 48 hours may take some believing but the fact is it’s true and you will need to adapt to this new reality. You should know by now that nothing stays the same for long, especially in modern times when everything moves so fast.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Stay true to your principles, even if everyone and his dog is telling you to follow the money. They can act in a mercenary manner if they wish but you are not about to betray what you believe in for a few extra dollars. Self-respect is priceless.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com