Your daily horoscope: November 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must not allow partners and loves ones and work colleagues to dictate terms over the coming 12 months. Yes, you can attempt to meet them halfway, but your birthday chart warns they will want a lot more than that. Don’t give it to them!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you change your mind about something today you will earn the disapproval of just about everyone. It may not bother you much now but it will later on when you find it impossible to get others to support you. Stick to what has already been agreed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you take some kind of risk today there is a possibility – even a probability – that it will backfire on you and cost you money. No matter how tempting it may be to believe you cannot fail you must recognize that not everything you touch turns to gold.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The lunar eclipse in your sign will make you more emotional than usual, to the extent that you may not be thinking straight over the next 24 hours. Be careful what you say to loved ones and colleagues alike, or you may have to unsay it later.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can and you must get past your fears and do something visibly worthwhile. The planets warn that if you let worry and anxiety get the better of you today you may not get over it for several weeks, so be positive in everything you say and do.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There will be a sense of urgency about what you attempt to do today, so much so that you may put too much pressure on yourself. Everything that is meant to happen will happen in its own good time, so slow down and stop worrying so much.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There may be times over the next 24 hours when you start to wonder if you should be doing something different with your life. Maybe you should, but now is not the time to make radical changes – if you do, you may have to unmake them later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Social activities of all kinds will be fun today but the lunar eclipse in your fellow air sign of Gemini warns it might not be wise to stray too far from home. You will enjoy yourself more if you stay close to people you love and trust.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem to be getting conflicting advice about money matters from two or three different directions and if you are smart you will ignore it all and do nothing for the time being. Whatever is begun under a lunar eclipse is unlikely to make a profit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You cannot expect loved ones to do much for you today, and even if they do step up to the plate you may find their assistance is more of a hindrance than a help. Put everything on hold for the next 24 hours. There’s no need to rush things.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be convinced that your way of doing things is right, and you may be perfectly correct, but there is no chance that others will agree with you today. Keep your impatience under control and accept that you cannot move ahead on the work front yet.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will need to work as part of a team if you want to get anything worthwhile accomplished as the new week begins. Today’s lunar eclipse will inspire you to be creative and dynamic but it will also limit your power to act on your own.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have been carrying around a lot of emotional junk of late and it’s time to get rid of it. Have a big physical clear-out of things you no longer need and, with luck, much of your emotional baggage will go with it. Create more space for yourself.

