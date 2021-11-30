Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may not be a planner by nature but your birthday chart urges you to get your thoughts in order and draw up a map that will take you from where you are now to where you want to be come this time next year. Then follow it faithfully.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you choose your words with care today no one will be able to deny you what it is you desire. Also, your ability to think several steps ahead of your rivals will put you in pole position when it comes to impressing the powers that be.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Honesty is by far the best policy, especially when dealing with employers and people in authority. Avoid the temptation to tell others what you think they want to hear and tell them the truth from beginning to end. It will come out eventually anyway.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will get the opportunity to do something creative today, something that showcases the artistic side of your nature. Not only will you impress friends and loved ones but you may also get a professional offer of some kind, and that means more money.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Yes, there are things going on behind the scenes that you would like to know about but you have to accept that you are not yet in the magic circle of those who are allowed to see the bigger picture. That day may not be far off though.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your latest idea may be brilliant but don’t expect much support for it from friends and work colleagues, at least not today. Chances are they will come round later on when they realize there is money to be made, but for now push ahead on your own.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Put on a happy face today and don’t worry if you don’t get many smiles in return. Friends and family members may have a lot on their minds at the moment but why should that stop you from laughing at how absurd life can be?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something special will occur over the next few days, something that puts a new gloss on what’s being going on both at home and at work. No doubt you will quickly realize how foolish it was to fear the worst for so long.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will get something you have desired for months, maybe even years, over the next 24 hours – then you’ll decide you don’t want it after all. If nothing else your change of mind will save you money that might otherwise have been wasted.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Keep your eyes and ears open today because you could easily pick up information that might be useful to you on a professional level. If your rivals are careless with their small talk there is no reason why you should not take advantage of it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn, your ruler, links with both the sun and Mercury today, which means you are well placed to take a lead role in what’s going on in the world around you. Don’t be shy about putting yourself forward – you have a great deal to offer.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

On both the physical and mental levels you will be on top of your game over the next 24 hours and will relish the chance to show what you can do. Only do as much though as it takes to win the game – don’t exhaust yourself unnecessarily.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you want to make friends and influence people you need to tone down your act a little. Sometimes you can be a bit too emotional for your own good and for best results now you can and you must be 100 per cent logical in your thinking.

