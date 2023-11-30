Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Friends and family members will call on you often for advice over the coming year and you must tell them to stop complaining that life is unfair and to do something about it themselves. Beyond that, act as a good example – give them something to aspire to.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your heart may not be in what you are expected to do today but you must do it anyway and you must do it well. The more energy and enthusiasm you put into your work the more those in authority will note it and reward you accordingly.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Just because you helped a friend through a sticky patch before does not mean you have to help them again now. If, as is evidently the case, they are the author of their own misfortunes then it’s best that they learn from their own mistakes.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Some of the people you have to deal with today may be a bit too excitable for your tastes but it is you who must find ways to calm them down. Let them know that whatever may be going wrong it’s not nearly the end of the world.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Why do so many people not seem to understand what is going on around them? Are you the only one who is capable of seeing sense? That would indeed appear to be the case and all you can do is point out to them the nature of reality.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If a colleague tries to pin a mistake they have made on you the result could be catastrophic – for them. You are in no mood to laugh it off and will let them know that they are making an even bigger mistake than the first one.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will say and do all the right things today, which will impress just about everyone. If there is a favour you would like to ask of your bosses now is the time to speak up and let them know. If they can do it for you, they will.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you overreact to criticism today it may give your rivals the impression that you have something to hide, something they can root out and publicize to the detriment of your reputation. Act as if you don’t have a care in the world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must control your emotions, because if you give your rivals the impression that they can easily wind you up they will stop at nothing to make you lose your cool. Your willpower is greater than their willpower, so don’t rise to the bait.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s not like you to admit being wrong but it will become apparent today that the path you have been following is leading you away from your goals rather than toward them. Being willing to change direction is a sign of wisdom, not of weakness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must make the effort to see a difficult situation from someone else’s point of view over the next 24 hours. Chances are your views and their views are not that far apart and an alliance could be of huge benefit to you both.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The best way to clear the air of bad feelings is to invite other people to be as honest with you as you are with them. Tell them to hold nothing back and refuse to get angry or hold a grudge if not everything they say is true.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your emotions are on a knife-edge at the moment and something small could easily set them off. For every bad word that comes your way send several good words back at your accusers. It’s the only way to break the cycle of mistrust.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com