Your daily horoscope: November 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The planets warn you could get a bit too possessive about something this year. Whatever that something happens to be you will need to keep reminding yourself that the tighter you hold on to it the more likely it is you will lose it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This should be an extremely fortunate time for you and whatever minor obstacles you may encounter along the way you will easily find ways to handle them. The planets are very much on your side now, so show the world what you can do.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun in the wealth area of your chart means there is a good chance you will enjoy some sort of windfall over the next few weeks, but you must not let that stop you from making an effort yourself. Strive more to earn more.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The most important thing now is that you leave partners, loved ones and relatives in no doubt how you feel about them – and, of course, you feel only good things. You can never say those two little words “I love you” too often or too loud.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be careful what you allow yourself to think over the next 24 hours because your imagination is so powerful that you could easily create a reality for yourself that may not be what you truly desire. Control your mind, don’t let it control you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius makes it easy for you to persuade those you live, work and do business with that you know what you are doing and that they should join you in doing it too. You can be so persuasive Leo.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are some strong emotions in play at the moment and if you are not very careful you could get swept away by them. You need to remember that as a Virgo your greatest strength is your rational way of looking at the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Chances are you will say some pretty outrageous things over the next few days but that’s okay – in fact it’s good. You will express yourself with such conviction that no one will dare disagree with you. You’ll benefit, and so will they.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must not let others persuade you that you need to buy certain things to keep up with the latest fads and fashions. Don’t waste your money on trinkets you don’t need and quite possibly will never even use. Be strong enough to say “No”.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No effort is too much for you now and whatever goal it is you are working towards will soon be within reach. You don’t have to go it alone though. If you join forces with like-minded people you’ll be moving mountains in a matter of days.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will know instinctively today if what you are being told is on the level, and chances are your sixth sense will warn it’s a lie. You are under no obligation to believe what others say – your only obligation is to protect yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is a great time for reaching out to people you may not have been in contact with for a while. Pick up the phone or send them an e-mail and make it clear you want to get together again. It’s time to renew a beautiful friendship.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Go out of your way to make friends with powerful people. At this time of year more than most you seem to be aware that who you know is every bit as important as what you know, so use your charm and start moving up in the world.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com