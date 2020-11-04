Your daily horoscope: November 4

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Affairs of the heart will generally go well for you over the coming year but take care you don’t get infatuated with someone who everyone but you can see won’t do you much good. Passion is a wonderful thing but can lead to foolish decisions.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Resist the urge to cut corners and do things on the cheap. You may be worried that you don’t have enough cash to get a job completed to the standard you desire but you will find a way once you get started. Necessity is the mother of invention.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to be in one of those dreamlike moods when you prefer the comfortable, fuzzy thoughts inside your head to what is going on in the big, bad world outside. That’s fine but don’t take it too far. You cannot avoid reality forever.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Not everyone will approve of the course of action you are about to take but what of it? If you wait for others to give their blessing every time you decide to put one foot in front of the other you will never get anywhere worth going.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A social occasion you were looking forward to may have to be delayed or even cancelled. No doubt that’s a blow but most likely it’s because a friend or family member has serious problems they need to deal with. Show some understanding.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to fall out with a friend today, especially over something trivial. Feelings may be running a little high at the moment, added to which they have issues you may be completely unaware of, so refuse to get angry no matter what happens.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone you know who thinks highly of you could say or do something that makes you wonder if their attitude towards you is changing. Almost certainly that’s not true, so don’t worry about it in the slightest. They will soon be fussing over you again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you take a long look around you today you will realize that the world is trying to drop you a hint or two about what you should be doing next. If you find your path blocked in one direction, it’s because you should be finding another way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to leave loved ones guessing about what it is you expect of them. Make sure you spell out in plain and simple language what they are supposed to do, and why they are supposed to do it. Do that and they’ll give you no trouble at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone you deal with on a daily basis is getting on your nerves with their constant demands and it’s time to put an end to it. Let them know that if they annoy you one more time then after that they’re on their own. They’ll stop instantly!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not be too enthusiastic about what you have to do today but make sure it gets done to a very high standard. Your reputation is made not so much by how you do things you enjoy but how you do things that require a professional attitude.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is a danger you could be too generous today. Out of the goodness of your heart you will want to assist someone who is going through a rough patch, but if you do too much for them they could come to expect it of you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Just because someone says something thoughtless does not mean you should treat them as an enemy. There are so many cosmic challenges at the moment that some people are sure to go too far. Fortunately, you’ve always been the forgiving sort.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com