IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday is a wonderful omen of success, but because changes planet Uranus is strong too you must keep risk-taking to a minimum. Both the good things and the bad things that come your way will be creations of your own mind.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The emotional upheavals of recent weeks are not quite over but you can sense that better days are coming, so hang in there and keep believing in who you are and what you are doing. Focus on your financial situation today – how can it be improved?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be free to come and go as you please but today’s new moon means you can still be on the move. Progress is more likely though if you go somewhere as part of a group or a team. This not a good time to travel alone.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Has your big chance come and gone? Did you miss it? No, that simply isn’t true and anyone who tries to tell you differently is not to be trusted. Something big is about to come your way, most likely related to your work, so be ready this time.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have the power to get friends and colleagues running all over the place to do things for you but you must not abuse it. If you take advantage of others now the universe will see to it that you pay in kind later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your domestic situation is going to need a firm hand over the next few days and that hand must be your own. Don’t expect partners and loved ones to sort things out for themselves because that isn’t going to happen. Seize the initiative.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Life may be a frenzy of activity at the moment but that’s okay as you are enjoying it immensely. Today’s new moon in the most outgoing area of your chart will bring more opportunities to indulge your zest for life, so dive right in.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you follow your instincts today you just cannot lose, and where money and commercial matters are concerned there is every chance you will win big. You’ll enjoy your good fortune, but you’ll enjoy it even more if you spread it around.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A new moon in your sign makes all things possible – yes, even those things the powers that be say cannot be done. You will enjoy proving the doubters wrong and you will enjoy it even more when you can say to their faces, “I told you so.”

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By your standards this is an exceedingly quiet time for you but if you are smart you will make good use of the lack of external stimuli to rest your body, get your head together and plan the next stage of your quest for world domination!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What’s done is done and cannot be undone and the sooner you recognize that fact the sooner you can leave the past behind and head into a bright new future. Also, drop the self-pity act – others don’t believe it and it does you no good.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is still so much you can achieve and with today’s new moon energizing the career area of your chart you really should be raising your sights to a much higher level. Your destiny is very much in your own hands, so shock and amaze on every level.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t be afraid to follow your hunches over the next 24 hours. You are so in tune with the music of the spheres that you seem to know exactly what you should be doing and when you should be doing it. Don’t question yourself, just act.

