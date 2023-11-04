Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Take all the good things you accomplished over the past 12 months and build on them so that the coming year is even better. You will never reach a time or place in life where you can relax and say “I’ve done enough” – it’s simply not in your nature.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something will annoy you this weekend to such an extent that you can’t stop thinking about it. Before it takes over your life completely try asking yourself why you are getting so worked up. You don’t HAVE to take it so seriously.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Group activities and social events will go well this weekend but it is also possible that you will be asked to take on more responsibility and maybe even lead the way. Are you ready for that? If you have any doubts, be brave and say “no”.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be independent by nature but over the next 48 hours you will have no choice but to follow a path that someone else has chosen for you. If you do what they expect of you, and do it well, it could be to your long-term benefit.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You make mistakes like everyone else and if you make one this weekend you must hold up your hand and admit it. If you try to cover it up or, worse, shift the blame onto someone else it could take a long time for your reputation to recover.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your problems may be minor in the greater scheme of things but they are nevertheless preying on your mind and need to be dealt with. Put your social life on hold for a while and make an effort to put things right both at home and at work.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be careful what you say to partners and colleagues this weekend, because even if your words are well-intentioned they could come out the wrong way, making enemies of people who should be your friends. A little bit of forethought will go a long way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The influence of Saturn in your chart is a clear warning that you must not push your body or your mind too far. Make sure you know your limits and make sure you stay within them, at least for the next few days. Taking risks is best avoided.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your confidence may be sky-high at the moment but something will happen this weekend that knocks you back a bit and makes you wonder if life maybe isn’t the bowl of cherries you thought it was. Confidence works best when balanced by wisdom.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your skills as a peacemaker will be in demand this weekend but there is a real possibility that your efforts will fail. In which case all you can do is stand back from the fray and let the warring sides slug it out. Sometimes, sadly, it’s the only way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something that appeals to your sense of humour won’t be in the least bit amusing to those whose outlook on life is more limited than your own this weekend. Will you care? Probably not, but if you offend someone important the joke could be on you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s not often you get aggressive but you may have no choice this weekend, especially if by remaining passive you risk losing money to people who will happily deceive you. Remind those who may have forgotten that you have not lost your bite.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Saturn in your sign can be both a blessing and a curse, sometimes even at the same time. If you learn from what appears to go wrong over the next few days you can make that a solid foundation for everything that goes right in the future.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com