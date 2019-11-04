Your daily horoscope: November 4

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Whatever challenges you face over the coming year you will deal with them all with ease. There is something in the Scorpio nature that enjoys being put to the test and even the powers that be will be impressed with your creativity and can-do attitude.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You should not pretend that you care about someone when, in all honesty, you don’t have the slightest positive feelings for them. That may sound a bit harsh but you must be true to your own instincts, Aries. If you ignore those instincts you may regret it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone you don’t get along with will be overly friendly towards you today and, of course, you will wonder what they are up to. However, it could be the case that they simply want to get on better terms with you. Be smart and meet them halfway.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Major changes are taking place in your world and you would not be human if they did not worry you. By all means share your concerns with people you trust, but don’t get so caught up in events that you start believing the end is nigh. It isn’t!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The best way to get over a situation that makes you anxious is to expose yourself to what worries you about it the most. Throw yourself in at the deep end today and force yourself to find ways to overcome your fears. You won’t sink – you’ll swim just fine.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A choice you make about a relationship will take you in one of two very different directions, so think carefully before you make it. If the other person is important to you then you must take their needs and desires into account as much as you do your own.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be a bit more pushy than usual over the next 24 hours and there is nothing wrong with that, but make sure you push for the right reasons. Some things in life are important and some things are not – make sure you know which is which.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mars in your sign gives you so much energy that it may sometimes be a problem deciding what to do with it all. Over the next few days that energy could easily turn to anger unless you find a positive outlet for it. Do something intensely creative.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to be aggressive for no good reason. In fact, try not to be aggressive at all. You may feel you have a valid excuse to go on the attack but if there is a better way to get what you desire then that is the way you must go.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The first step in any new activity is often the hardest but now you have taken that first step the rest should be easy – well, sort of. Remind yourself often that anything worth having is worth really working for. Make sacrifices if you have to.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You cannot possibly be in control of every little thing that happens in your world, so stop trying to direct events as if you alone have a right or a responsibility to call the shots. Try standing back and letting others lead the way for a while.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The possibility of failure does not bother you in the slightest, mainly because you trust yourself to get it right, but also because you know that if something does go wrong you have the intelligence to adjust quickly and make it go right again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your artistic talents are beginning to attract the attention of people who can help you do something with them. Too often in the past you have come up with some fantastic ideas but failed to see them through. This time there will be no stopping you.

