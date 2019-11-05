Your daily horoscope: November 5

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A decision you made a few months ago has had profound effects on the way you live and now you must make another decision that is sure to touch everyone around you. It will be a good decision if it’s the sort that makes them smile.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Travel and social activities are under good stars, but you may have to make a diversion to help a friend or family member get where they want to go. Their needs are most likely so much greater than your own needs, so be ready to make that sacrifice.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What seemed such an awkward situation yesterday won’t seem so awkward today, and by tomorrow you will most likely have forgotten about it. Next time, try not to let yourself be affected by other people’s opinions about you. It’s your opinions that count.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It should by now be apparent that you have been working too hard and that other people should be carrying more of the load. Yes, of course, you make a far better job of things than they do, but that’s not an excuse for them to do less.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your enthusiasm may take a dip over the next 24 hours but it’s no big deal. Everyone has good days and bad days and with the sun moving through your fellow water sign of Scorpio your good days outnumber the bad at least 10 to one.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t allow a minor setback to knock you off your stride. You are still well ahead of your rivals on just about every front, so even if something goes wrong over the next day or two it won’t make a great deal of difference. You’re a winner.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Are you happy with your lot in life? You should be, because there are so many options available to you now that your only real problem is deciding between them. Think about this: 99 per cent of the world’s population would happily swap places with you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are in the middle of a run of good luck and are advised to make the most of it. One or two events may not work out the way you had hoped for today but in the greater scheme of things they are of no real importance, so chill.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is nothing to be gained by pretending that a financial decision you took a while back was anything less than disastrous. Instead, look at what happened with unbiased eyes and learn what you can from the situation. Next time you’ll do much better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can expect a certain amount of nonsense from people you have to deal with at work or in business meetings today. Let them know right from the start that you are in no mood to play games. You don’t have to put up with unreasonable behaviour.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have pushed yourself hard of late and the progress you have made has been little short of spectacular. But if you don’t slow down a bit and give your brain and your body time to recover you risk a spectacular collapse. What goes up must come down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If something that looked simple a few days ago now looks horribly complicated it is most likely because you have been adding too many things to it. Get back to basics today and focus on the central issue. Get that right and everything else will follow.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have the sort of shoulder that others just love to cry on and someone is sure to unload their worries and woes on you today. Help them if you can but don’t feel obligated to try to change their life for them. Ultimately, only they can do that.

