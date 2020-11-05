Your daily horoscope: November 5

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

How can you best succeed over the coming year? By vowing to dedicate yourself to your No. 1 goal and refusing to give up on it no matter the odds. The universe will certainly test you, but if you pass the test the rewards will be truly spectacular.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You don’t like it when other people get assertive (that’s your job) and because of that there may be a bit of tension in the air today. Try not to react if someone gets too domineering – it could be that is what they are hoping you will do.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will have to do something today that doesn’t exactly enthrall you but if you do it well you will earn yourself some much-needed points with people who matter. And you won’t be first on their list next time there is a dirty job to be done.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are in no mood to take no for an answer and hopefully others won’t try to stop you moving toward your goal. If they do get in the way the results could be unpleasant. As far as you are concerned obstructions are there to be smashed through.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may find it difficult to control your emotions today, but in a way that could be a good thing in that you have been keeping your more negative feelings bottled up inside for too long. It’s time to set them free – and free yourself as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will be in an adventurous mood today and that’s great. But take care that in your desire to see new places and meet new people you don’t stray too far from where you feel safest. Even a Leo needs to know there is a clear route back home.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some days are made for taking it easy and this appears to be one of them, so don’t push yourself too hard. If most of the efforts you make are in one way or another undermined by other people then why bother making an effort at all?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Refuse to accept second best over the next 24 hours, even if it means you have to compete with people who think they have a divine right to lead and expect you to follow. Libra is a cardinal sign, which means you follow no one but yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The best way to get what you want is to pull a few strings from behind the scenes – something you have a talent for. You need to be aware though that someone else (maybe another Scorpio) will be pulling a different set of strings. Life could get interesting!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you feel you need to have words with a workmate or a friend today then do so but move on quickly. This a very good day to clear the air but to do that effectively you must be brutally honest – without being needlessly offensive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to remind yourself today that winning isn’t everything – and if you fail to recognize that fact the universe will find ways to remind you instead. By all means compete with your rivals but make sure you play by the rules, even if they don’t.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Even if you are short of cash there are still ways to get the things you need. Before you do though you should go through that “needs” list and see if you can cross out a few items. Most of them are luxuries you can live without.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Sometimes it is simply impossible to ignore people who are saying stupid things, much as you might like to. Before you start criticizing them though make sure your own words can be backed up with facts, otherwise you could end up sounding stupid too.

