IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Social activities are under excellent stars on your birthday this year, so make a point of getting out into the world as much as you can over the next 12 months. There is a very strong possibility you will find love on your travels too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have been ignoring certain warning signals and acting as if nothing can go wrong. Optimism may be a fine thing generally but today you need to temper it with a realistic appraisal of what needs to be done to keep the good times rolling.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You should find that work problems don’t seem quite so important as from today. What will be important though is how you deal with people, both in your personal affairs and professionally, on a one-to-one level. Treat everyone as an equal.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must make an effort to think outside the usual limits your mind imposes on itself. Your worldview does not need to change completely but it does need be adjusted to take into account new developments, of which there will be plenty.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The facts of your current situation may be hard to pin down but that won’t worry you in the slightest. As Mercury joins the sun and Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart today you don’t care about facts, you care only for action.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Trying to reach perfection, in anything you do, is a recipe for disaster and the sooner you recognize that fact the better off your will be. Pressure situations may allow you to show what you can do but that doesn’t mean you have to take on the world.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you are bored with your everyday existence then now is the time to change it. Mercury joins the sun in the most open area of your chart today, so if you want to do something completely different with your life you can and you must do it now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

According to the planets you have so much to look forward to, not least the opportunity to boost your finances. This would be an ideal time to have a clear-cut of unwanted possessions. Sell what you can online and donate the rest to charity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mercury, planet of communication and the mind, joins the Sun and Mars in your sign today, and over the next few days everything will click into place and life will be surprisingly easy for you. Make the most of it – you know it won’t last!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Strive to be practical today, both at home and at work. If you allow fanciful thoughts to take over you could end up far away from where you really want to be. Your imagination is a powerful weapon, so treat it with a great deal of respect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must listen more to what other people have to say. Not that you don’t listen usually but often you allow their ideas to enter in one ear and exit the other without leaving a lasting impression on your brain. Some of those ideas are worth retaining.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Intense cosmic activity in important areas of your chart will bring challenges aplenty over the next few days. The good news is you will rise to those challenges and enjoy turning them into personal triumphs. You’ve got what it takes to succeed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t back down if your beliefs bring you into conflict with people whose outlook on life is somewhat negative. Not only are you entitled to your viewpoint but you are entitled to fight for it, so be bold and refuse, under any circumstances, to back down.

