Your daily horoscope: November 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Most things will come easy to you over the coming year but one thing will take a bit of effort – and, wouldn’t you know it, that is the most important thing by far. Give it everything you’ve got, then give it a bit more. The rewards will astound you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will find it amazingly easy to get on with people today and you must use that ability to persuade them to give you what it is you need. Make it sound as if what you are requesting will be as good for them as it is for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to have lost direction a bit of late, but today your aims and ambitions will be crystal clear. You know exactly what it is you want from life and exactly what you must do to get it. Knowing isn’t doing though, so get on with it!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It’s time to bring an issue that you have been trying to ignore into the open where it can be acknowledged and discussed and then dealt with once and for all. Don’t try to blame everyone but yourself for what’s gone wrong. You’re all involved.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have at last been able to shake off something that has been holding you back and now all you have to do is move forward as fast as you can. Between now and Wednesday’s new moon you can and you must raise your game.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone places an obstacle in your path today – and they will – your first reaction will be to smash through it. As a strategy it may not be subtle but, yes, it will most likely work. That’s because when you smash, things stay smashed!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must learn to trust other people more Virgo, because if you let your suspicions get the better of you today you may miss out on something good. Try not to be so defensive – the world is not nearly as harsh as you think.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It does not matter that you fell out with someone in the dim and distant past – the only thing that matters is that you can work together now. Whatever your personal differences may be they don’t have to spoil your working relationship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be right in thinking that you know what is best for other people, but you don’t have the right to force them. You need to get your head round that fact today or you could end up in a huge – and hugely unnecessary – row.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will have plenty to say for yourself as the new week begins and you will no doubt say it long and loud. But try to make sure what you say is positive, because the people you have to deal with need to be inspired, not terrified.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If the only way to come to grips with a situation that has drifted on too long is to make an unpopular decision then make it and have done with it. Yes, of course, some people will be mightily displeased, but most people will be happy about it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mars in your sign gives you the courage to take risks but don’t go mad and do something rash. Also, don’t get carried away with your own brilliance and refuse to listen to your inner vice, the part of you that knows all the answers.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you do not feel comfortable where you are then get up and leave. Nothing is stopping you and no one will think less of you for wanting a change of scenery. And if for some reason they do think less of you, it doesn’t matter.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com