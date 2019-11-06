Your daily horoscope: November 6

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming year when you wonder why you bother striving to get through to certain people – they seem to enjoy being dumb. Be that as it may you can and you must keep trying. It’s part of your role in life to counter stupidity.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will have to exercise huge self-discipline when dealing with people who don’t share the kind of drive and dedication that comes naturally to you. Getting angry with them won’t solve a thing, so take a deep breath and accept that their efforts will always fall short.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By all means question the value of a relationship, but do so on a private level. If you make your doubts public then you are likely to increase the chances of the relationship falling flat. Or is that secretly what you are hoping will happen?

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you don’t feel like getting out into the world and meeting people today then don’t force it. The planets indicate that a short break from your busy schedule, both social and professional, will do wonders for your well-being – and nothing matters more than how you feel.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

At all costs avoid pursuing some kind of vendetta. You may not want to compromise, especially on a matter of principle, but the planets warn this is the wrong time to get involved in a feud with people in positions of power. Be smart and keep your distance.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The message of the stars today, Leo, is that you must not sell yourself short. It’s rare that you take a step back from the limelight but you seem to be doing so at the moment, and that’s not good. You always do best when you act larger than life!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be a stickler for doing things the right way but the planets urge you to give yourself – and others – some wiggle room over the next 24 hours. You don’t have to do everything to perfection Virgo, so resist piling extra pressure on yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter what restrictions you may be encountering you must keep plugging away and you must keep believing that you will at some point break through – and you will. Don’t look at it as struggling Libra, look at it as laying the foundations for future success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have any chores that need to be finished then get on with them as early in the day as possible. Come midafternoon there will be far more interesting matters to deal with and you don’t want minor stuff holding you back in any way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have made efforts above and beyond the call of duty in recent weeks and they have not gone unnoticed. Between now and the weekend someone in a position of authority will make it clear they think highly of your skills. Highly enough to pay you more? Maybe.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You not only possess the strength to see a difficult task through to the end but the stamina too – and that’s a winning combination. Don’t believe anyone who tells you that you are aiming too high – what’s high for them hardly tests you at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have never been one to care much for money but recent events have made you realize that if you are going to fulfil certain ambitions then you will need some material resources behind you. Start earning more and start saving up!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your outlook on life has been hugely positive of late and long may that continue. Certain individuals may go out of their way to bring you down to their level but they won’t succeed – you are too in love with life to dread it the way they do.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com